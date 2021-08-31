Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger stuns Nigerians with Pidgin English comment on Instagram

This happened in the comment section of Rudiger’s post, a photo of him and Andrew Robertson going at each other during a recent Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.

Onazi commented in Pidgin English on the post saying; “You like fight pass quarrel,” a way of saying, “You are very stubborn.”

Instagram

To the surprise of Nigerians, Rudiger, who is from Germany, responded in Pidgin English, “We dey try brother.”

Pidgin English, a simplified means of the English language, is spoken widely in Nigeria.