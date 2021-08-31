Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger stuns Nigerians with Pidgin English comment on Instagram

Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger stunned Nigerians when he communicated in Pidgin English with Nigerian footballer Ogenyi Onazi on Instagram.
Rudiger can speak Pidgin English? Who would have thought!
This happened in the comment section of Rudiger’s post, a photo of him and Andrew Robertson going at each other during a recent Premier League clash between Chelsea and Liverpool.
Onazi commented in Pidgin English on the post saying; “You like fight pass quarrel,” a way of saying, “You are very stubborn.”
To the surprise of Nigerians, Rudiger, who is from Germany, responded in Pidgin English, “We dey try brother.”
Pidgin English, a simplified means of the English language, is spoken widely in Nigeria.
Rudiger has ties with West Africa, as his mother is from Sierra Leone.
