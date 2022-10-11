UCL

'Beautiful to watch' - Chelsea fans laud 'Potter ball' as Blues humble Milan twice in 7 days

Chelsea fans have reacted on social media after their side's second win over the Scudetto champions once again.

Chelsea defeated AC Milan 2-0 in the UCL on Tuesday night
Chelsea travelled to the San Siro to play AC Milan in the Champions League on Tuesday night, October 11, 2022.

The Blues had won the contest emphatically at the Bridge in the reverse fixture last week as Graham Potter's men were looking for their second win in the Champions League this season.

The opening stages of the game were intense as both sides jostled for possession, with Milan hoping to avoid a repeat of last week's stinker.

However, it was the visitors who opened the scoring in the 21st minute after Mason Mount went down in the Milan box after a challenge from Milan defender Fikayo Tomori.

Referee Daniel Siebert gave Tomori his marching orders for the challenge before Jorginho stepped up and cooly slotted past Ciprian Tătărușanu to give Chelsea the 1-0 lead on his 200th appearance for the Blues.

Jorginho opened the scoring for Chelsea against AC Milan on his 200th appearance for the club
The Blues dominated possession from there on and soon capitalized on their number's advantage after Pierre Emerick Aubameyang was latched on to a pass from Mason Mount in the 32nd minute to double Chelsea's advantage.

Aubameyang's strike was the final action of the first half as Chelsea held on to a solid 2-0 advantage at the break.

Chelsea continued to dominate in the second period as the hosts failed to really trouble the Blues' defense for the majority of the second 45.

Aubameyang scored Chelsea's second goal against AC Milan in the UCL on Tuesday night
In the end, the Blues ran out victorious with all three points, sealing their second victory in the Champions League and topping their group with two matches to go in the group stage.

Following the result for Chelsea, here's how Blues fans have reacted on social media:

