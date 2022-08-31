Chelsea deal in doubt as thieves break Aubameyang's jaw

Tosin Abayomi
Barcelona star Aubameyang suffers broken jaw, move to Chelsea ruled out.

Former Gabon captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly broken his jaw.

The 33-year-old striker was involved in a robbery accident this weekend. Four armed robbers broke into Aubameyang's house with his family in Castelldefels.

According to several sources, the robbers beat Aubameyang with his family tied down.

The robbers left Aubameyang's house with expensive jewelry and an Audi A 3 car.

Since the incident, Aubameyang moved his family away from the house and is now staying at a huge hotel in Barcelona.

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house
Aubameyang has been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Chelsea was reportedly the front runner to get Aubameyang but it appears there is a setback following the robbery incident.

According to sky sports, Aubameyang was seriously injured after robbers visited his house.

Aubameyang sends emotional message to Gabon after retirement
The robbers beat him and broke his jaw as he suffered several injuries.

The new injury to Aubameyang has now impacted a potential move to the Premier League.

Aubameyang is still in Barcelona as negotiations continue before the close of the transfer window at 11 PM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

Chelsea deal in doubt as thieves break Aubameyang's jaw

