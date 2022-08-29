PREMIER LEAGUE

Chelsea terminate Ross Barkley's contract after underwhelming 3 year spell

David Ben
The club have confirmed on Monday that the English midfielder has left the club by mutual consent.

Chelsea have terminated Ross Barkley's contract with the club after three seasons at Stamford Bridge.

The former Everton star has failed to establish himself as a key member of the Blues squad since his arrival in 2018.

The 28-year-old has also not appeared for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

Barkley's last game for Chelsea was a 2-1 win over Watford on the final day of last season, when he scored a 90th-minute winner.

However, the London giants have now decide to let go of the 33-cap English international via an official statement on Monday.

"We wish him well for the rest of his career," read a Chelsea statement.

Chelsea signed Barkley from Everton in January 2018 for £15m.

Barkley has made 232 Premier League appearances for both Chelsea, Aston Villa (on loan) and former side Everton, scoring 29 goals and 28 assists within the period.

He also made his Premier League debut for the Toffees at the age of 17, but his career has stalled at Chelsea due to injuries and an awful spell of form.

Barkley also struggled to make a real impact under any of Chelsea's recent managers with the exception of Maurizio Sarri whom he enjoyed some game time under in 2019 following his arrival a year ago.

