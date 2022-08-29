Chelsea terminate Ross Barkley's contract after underwhelming 3-year spell

The former Everton star has failed to establish himself as a key member of the Blues squad since his arrival in 2018.

The 28-year-old has also not appeared for Thomas Tuchel's side this season.

Barkley's last game for Chelsea was a 2-1 win over Watford on the final day of last season, when he scored a 90th-minute winner.

AFP

However, the London giants have now decide to let go of the 33-cap English international via an official statement on Monday.

"We wish him well for the rest of his career," read a Chelsea statement.

Chelsea signed Barkley from Everton in January 2018 for £15m.

Barkley has made 232 Premier League appearances for both Chelsea, Aston Villa (on loan) and former side Everton, scoring 29 goals and 28 assists within the period.

POOL

He also made his Premier League debut for the Toffees at the age of 17, but his career has stalled at Chelsea due to injuries and an awful spell of form.