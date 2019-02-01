Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was confronted by a supporter of the club after his side suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in a Premier League encounter played on Wednesday, January 30.

After a goalless first half, the Chelsea defence succumbed to four goals from Joshua King, David Brooks and Charlie Daniels.

Chelsea supporters recently suffered a defeat to Champions League contenders Arsenal and the supporters were appalled with the performance on the field which was one of the worst produced in the history of the club.

One of the Chelsea fans not pleased with result made his displeasure known by confronting Sarri who held an emergency meeting with the players only for 50 minutes after the clash.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the furious supporter who was not named shouted at Sarri to quit his role in charge of the team if he cannot produce good results.

He said, “Maurizio, you should resign after that, that was appalling.

“Terrible, terrible. If you can't motivate them, you said you may be using them wrong. That was disgusting, the worst performance ever.”

Sarri, however, was not aggressive with the Chelsea supporter as he decided to console and explain the reason for the disastrous performance.

He told the supporter he agrees with his summation that is 'the worst performance ever' by Chelsea and also apologized.

He said, “Sorry. The performance second half,' Sarri said while shaking the man's hand and patting him on the shoulder.”

Chelsea are Premier League giants after their successes in recent season and will hope to bounce back they face off with Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, February 2.