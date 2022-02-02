Roma General Manager Tiago Pinto has confirmed that Chelsea inserted a buy-back clause in the deal that saw Tammy Abraham sign for the Italian club in a £34m deal.
Chelsea can replace Lukaku with Tammy Abraham with active buy-back clause - Roma boss
Chelsea can bring back Tammy Abraham as early as 2023 if Lukaku's poor form persists
In the same summer window that Abraham moved, Chelsea re-signed former striker Romelu Lukaku in a £97m deal from Inter Milan.
Different tales for Lukaku and Abraham
However, both players have endured different fates with Abraham having scored 17 goals in 30 appearances for the Galliorossi while Lukaku has scored only eight goals in 24 appearances for the Blues.
Roma GM, Pinto seemed to have now fuelled rumours that Chelsea could perform a U-turn on the England international by activating the buy-back clause as early as 2023.
Pinto said: "It’s true, that clause does exist, but we are not worried. It’s only valid from 2023, but I am not concerned. I am happy because he is playing well and can get even better.”
Abraham's prolific form in Serie A has also seen him reprise his role with the England national team, scoring two goals in the last four international games.