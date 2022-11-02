UCL

'Stop benching him' - Reactions as Chelsea fans in awe of summer signing after Dinamo Zagreb win

David Ben
Sports  >  Football

The Blues fans on social media have sent a message to Graham Potter over their loan summer signee Denis Zakaria.

Social media reactions - Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb
Social media reactions - Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea welcomed Dinamo Zagreb to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night, November 2, 2022, for their final group game match in the UEFA Champions League.

The Blues have already secured qualification into the knock-out stages of the champions league but were looking to finish at the top of the group ahead of second-placed AC Milan who faced Salzburg on the same night at the San Siro.

However, it was the visitors who got off to a perfect start similar to the reverse fixture as Bruno Petkovic fired past Edouard Mendy to give Dinamo a 1-0 lead.

Bruno Petkovic opened the scoring for Dinamo Zagreb against Chelsea
Bruno Petkovic opened the scoring for Dinamo Zagreb against Chelsea Twitter

However, the Blues were only behind for 10 minutes as Graham Potter's men roared back into the game in the 18th minute after a composed finish from Raheem Sterling to level matters for Chelsea at the Bridge.

And the Blues soon completed the comeback as their summer signing Denis Zakaria, found the back of the net in the 31st minute to give Chelsea a 2-1 lead with 15 minutes of the first half left to play.

Prior to tonight's clash, Zakaria had not featured for the Blues since his arrival on loan from Juventus deadline transfer day, but the 26-year-old Swiss midfielder had now scored on his debut for the Blues.

Dennis Zakaria scored on his debut for Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb
Dennis Zakaria scored on his debut for Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb ChelseaFC/Twitter

Zakaria's effort was the last real action in the opening 45 minutes as the hosts went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

The second half resumed with both teams slugging it out once more, but ultimately it finsihed 2-1 at Stamford Bridge in favour of Graham Potter's men who finished the group as winners ahead of AC Milan, who defeated RB Salzburg 4-0 on Wednesday night in the other Group E fixture.

Denis Zakaria scored the winner for Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb
Denis Zakaria scored the winner for Chelsea against Dinamo Zagreb Twitter

Following the win for the Blues, fans have taken to social media to react to their club's summer signing who scored on his debut.

Here are some reactions below:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

