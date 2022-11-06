WHAT'S BUZZIN

'I tire for Potter' - Reactions as 'toothless' Chelsea slump to another defeat against Arsenal

David Ben
Chelsea fans are saying the same thing about their manager Graham Potter, following another stinker in their London derby loss on Sunday in the Premier League.

Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 in the Premier League
Chelsea hosted Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon, November 6, 2022, in the London derby.

Graham Potter's men were hoping to bounce back from last weekend's thrashing at the hands of his former club Brighton Hove Albion when they faced Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

The visitors dominated the game in the opening half as both sides failed to make the most of their chances.

Arsenal should have been ahead before the break though, after Gabriel Martinelli played i a beautiful pass into the box in the 29th minute, but Arsenal's no.9 could not get his header on target in what was the biggest chance in the first half with both teams going into the break goalless.

It was deadlocked at the break between Chelsea and Arsenal
In the second-half it was a slightly different story as the Gunners continued to create chances for themselves and soon got rewarded in the 63rd minute after Gabriel finished off Bukayo Saka's corner to give the visitors a deserved 1-0 lead.

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the winner for Arsenal against Chelsea
Chelsea struggled to really create any clear cut chances and could have been down by 2 goals in the final 10 minutes of the game after Marc Cucurella was thought to have handled the ball in his own box.

However, after a VAR check, calls for a penalty was ruled out as the hosts breathed a huge sigh of relief.

Both sides continued to battle, with the hosts looking less likely to score as the game approached half-time.

In the end, Arsenal held on for a deserved 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge and have now returned to the top of the Premier League summit.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter
Following another disappointing result for the Blues, fans have taken to social media to hit out Chelsea coach Graham Potter.

Here are some of the reactions below:

