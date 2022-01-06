Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

David Ben
The nicknames of all the National Teams that will be competing at the January showpiece in Cameroon.

As the Total Energies AFCON finally kicks off this January in Cameroon, get to know the interesting nicknames of the African countries that will be participating in the tournament. 24 countries from different regions of the continent will take center stage this month and regardless of what country you will be supporting, it's always nice to get familiar with the unique and symbolic nicknames of the African teams will bear over the next couple of weeks as the Africa Cup Of Nations kicks off in full gear.

GROUP A

1. Cameroon

Cameroon AFCON 2022 Le Coq Sportif home kit
Cameroon AFCON 2022 Le Coq Sportif home kit Instagram

Hosts Cameroon is known as the "Indomitable Lions".

2. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso Team
Burkina Faso Team Google

Burkina Faso are known as "The Stallions"

3. Cape Verde

Cape Verde national football team
Cape Verde national football team Pulse Nigeria

Cape Verde National team are known as "The Blue Sharks"

4. Ethiopia

Ethiopia National Team
Ethiopia National Team Pulse Nigeria

The Ethiopia National Team are called "The Antelopes"

GROUP B

1. Senegal

Senegal national football team
Senegal national football team (Michael Regan / FIFA / Getty) Pulse Nigeria

2019 Finalists, Senegal are called, "The Lions of Teranga"

2. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe National Team
Zimbabwe National Team Google

The National Team Of Zimbabwe are referred to as "The Warriors"

3. Guinea

Guinea national football team
Guinea national football team Pulse Nigeria

The Guinea National team's nickname is Syli Nationale which is susu for "National Elephants"

4. Malawi

Malawi national football team
Malawi national football team Pulse Nigeria

The Malawi National Team is known as "The Flames".

GROUP C

1. Morocco

Morocco National Team
Morocco National Team Google

The Morocco National Team are called "The Lions of Atlas"

2. Ghana

Ghana National Team
Ghana National Team Pulse Ghana

The Ghana National Team are known as " The Black Stars"

3. Gabon

Gabon National Team
Gabon National Team Google

The Gabon National Team nickname is known as "The Panthers"

4. Comoros

Comoros National Team
Comoros National Team Google

AFCON Debutants, Comoros' National Team is called “ The Coelacanthiformes” which means "Lobe thinned fish" which are very rare but present in Comoros.

GROUP D

1. Egypt

Egypt National Team
Egypt National Team pulse senegal

7 time African Champions Egypt are called "The Pharaohs"

2. Nigeria

Nigeria National Team
Nigeria National Team Instagram

3-time AFCON Champions Nigeria are called "The Super Eagles"

3 Sudan

Sudan National Team
Sudan National Team Google

The Sudan National Team nickname is called "The Crocodiles of the Nile"

4. Guinea-Bissau

Guinea Bissau National Team
Guinea Bissau National Team Google

Guinea Bissau call themselves the "Laycaons"

GROUP E

1. Algeria

Algeria
Algeria Pulse Nigeria

Current Champions Algeria are called "Les Fennecs" which is French for the ''Desert Foxes".

2. Ivory Coast

Cote d'Ivoire National Team
Cote d'Ivoire National Team Google

The Ivory Coast National Team is called "The Elephants".

3. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone National Team
Sierra Leone National Team Google

Sierra Leone bears the nickname of the "The Leone Stars"

4. Equatorial Guinea

Equatorial Guinea National Team
Equatorial Guinea National Team Google

GROUP F

1. Tunisia

Tunisia National Team
Tunisia National Team Google

Tunisia National Team nickname is referred to as the "Eagles of Carthage".

2. Mali

Mali National Team
Mali National Team BBC

The Malians are called "The Eagles of Mali".

3. Gambia

The Gambia National Team
The Gambia National Team Google

The national team of The Gambia is referred to as "The Scorpions".

4. Mauritania

Mauritania National Team
Mauritania National Team Google

The Mauritania National Team is closely tied with their history, hence calling themselves “The Mourabitounes".

So there you have it guys, the nicknames for all 24 teams. What team do you think has the dopest nickname? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.

