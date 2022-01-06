Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

GROUP A

1. Cameroon

Hosts Cameroon is known as the "Indomitable Lions".

2. Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso are known as "The Stallions"

3. Cape Verde

Cape Verde National team are known as "The Blue Sharks"

4. Ethiopia

The Ethiopia National Team are called "The Antelopes"

GROUP B

1. Senegal

2019 Finalists, Senegal are called, "The Lions of Teranga"

2. Zimbabwe

The National Team Of Zimbabwe are referred to as "The Warriors"

3. Guinea

The Guinea National team's nickname is Syli Nationale which is susu for "National Elephants"

4. Malawi

The Malawi National Team is known as "The Flames".

GROUP C

1. Morocco

The Morocco National Team are called "The Lions of Atlas"

2. Ghana

The Ghana National Team are known as " The Black Stars"

3. Gabon

The Gabon National Team nickname is known as "The Panthers"

4. Comoros

AFCON Debutants, Comoros' National Team is called “ The Coelacanthiformes” which means "Lobe thinned fish" which are very rare but present in Comoros.

GROUP D

1. Egypt

7 time African Champions Egypt are called "The Pharaohs"

2. Nigeria

3-time AFCON Champions Nigeria are called "The Super Eagles"

3 Sudan

The Sudan National Team nickname is called "The Crocodiles of the Nile"

4. Guinea-Bissau

Guinea Bissau call themselves the "Laycaons"

GROUP E

1. Algeria

Current Champions Algeria are called "Les Fennecs" which is French for the ''Desert Foxes".

2. Ivory Coast

The Ivory Coast National Team is called "The Elephants".

3. Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone bears the nickname of the "The Leone Stars"

4. Equatorial Guinea

GROUP F

1. Tunisia

Tunisia National Team nickname is referred to as the "Eagles of Carthage".

2. Mali

The Malians are called "The Eagles of Mali".

3. Gambia

The national team of The Gambia is referred to as "The Scorpions".

4. Mauritania

The Mauritania National Team is closely tied with their history, hence calling themselves “The Mourabitounes".