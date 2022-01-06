Check out the nicknames of all 24 Teams at the 2021 AFCON

As the Total Energies AFCON finally kicks off this January in Cameroon, get to know the interesting nicknames of the African countries that will be participating in the tournament. 24 countries from different regions of the continent will take center stage this month and regardless of what country you will be supporting, it's always nice to get familiar with the unique and symbolic nicknames of the African teams will bear over the next couple of weeks as the Africa Cup Of Nations kicks off in full gear.
The nicknames of all the National Teams that will be competing at the January showpiece in Cameroon.
GROUP A
1. Cameroon
Hosts Cameroon is known as the "Indomitable Lions".
2. Burkina Faso
Burkina Faso are known as "The Stallions"
3. Cape Verde
Cape Verde National team are known as "The Blue Sharks"
4. Ethiopia
The Ethiopia National Team are called "The Antelopes"
GROUP B
1. Senegal
2019 Finalists, Senegal are called, "The Lions of Teranga"
2. Zimbabwe
The National Team Of Zimbabwe are referred to as "The Warriors"
3. Guinea
The Guinea National team's nickname is Syli Nationale which is susu for "National Elephants"
4. Malawi
The Malawi National Team is known as "The Flames".
GROUP C
1. Morocco
The Morocco National Team are called "The Lions of Atlas"
2. Ghana
The Ghana National Team are known as " The Black Stars"
3. Gabon
The Gabon National Team nickname is known as "The Panthers"
4. Comoros
AFCON Debutants, Comoros' National Team is called “ The Coelacanthiformes” which means "Lobe thinned fish" which are very rare but present in Comoros.
GROUP D
1. Egypt
7 time African Champions Egypt are called "The Pharaohs"
2. Nigeria
3-time AFCON Champions Nigeria are called "The Super Eagles"
3 Sudan
The Sudan National Team nickname is called "The Crocodiles of the Nile"
4. Guinea-Bissau
Guinea Bissau call themselves the "Laycaons"
GROUP E
1. Algeria
Current Champions Algeria are called "Les Fennecs" which is French for the ''Desert Foxes".
2. Ivory Coast
The Ivory Coast National Team is called "The Elephants".
3. Sierra Leone
Sierra Leone bears the nickname of the "The Leone Stars"
4. Equatorial Guinea
GROUP F
1. Tunisia
Tunisia National Team nickname is referred to as the "Eagles of Carthage".
2. Mali
The Malians are called "The Eagles of Mali".
3. Gambia
The national team of The Gambia is referred to as "The Scorpions".
4. Mauritania
The Mauritania National Team is closely tied with their history, hence calling themselves “The Mourabitounes".
