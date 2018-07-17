Check out the family behind Croatia's glamorous President

news

The mantra says behind every successful man is a woman but I guess Craotian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has made a statement is about time we flip the script.

The 50 year old woman wowed almost every football fan who followed the 2018 World Cup with her elegance and beauty.

The back story behind the woman who proved to be very friendly and wasted no time embracing almost every player and dignitary she came across.

The back story behind this woman is the fact that Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic has been married to 49 year old Jakov Kitarovic for 22 years.

Jakov Kitarovic happens to be the first male to hold this role in Croatia.

The couple got married in 1996 and Jakov Kitarovic has been there through Kolinda’s gradual rise on the political ladder in Croatia

The 50 year old woman has held the offices of Minister for European Affairs,Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassodor to the United States, Assistant Secretary of NATO for Public Diplomacy and is now the 4 President of Croatia.

The couple have two children. Their daughter 17 year old Katarina Kitarovic happens to be the Croatian junior figure skating champion.

There is the son as well named Luka who was born in 2003.

Kolinda Grabav-Kitarovic attended officially attended quarterfinal and final of the 2018 World Cup in which Croatia played a part.

However, she was spotted in the stands in Croatia’s Round of 16 game against Denmark where her country progressed in through penalties.

Croatia lost in the final 4-2 to France but will forever be remembered for their fighting spirit in almost every game they played alongside the elegance and hospitality displayed by President Kolinda Grabav-Kitarovic.

This indeed surpasses the memorable feat Croatia chalked 20 years ago in France where they made the semifinals in their first ever World Cup.