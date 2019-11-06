In the end, it looked very easy for the Dutch U17s who dispatched the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria 3-1 in Tuesday night’s round-of-16 clash of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil.

The Dutch took advantage of two obvious weaknesses of the Golden Eaglets, their uncoordinated form of attacking and porous defence.

It’s been like this from the very first game of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup but what had helped the Golden Eagles as the individual brilliance in the team.

Some of the tactics did work.

The Golden Eaglets of Nigeria had some promising moments in attack but their poor defence failed them (Getty Images) Getty Images

ALSO READ: How Nigeria lost to the Netherlands at 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup

These Golden Eaglets did know how to break into attack with searing pace. It usually happened with one ball from midfield and then boom they hit you. When it worked, it took opposition defence by surprise. Sometimes it was too fast to break when even the opposition defence expected it.

When it didn't work, it’s looked so frantic and chaotic. This was for most of the cases and the cause for their profligacies in front of goal.

Even more costly for the Golden Eaglets was their porous defence which opponents found joy in, especially against the run of play. The frantic play of attacking with reckless abandon oftentimes left midfield and defence open.

This is where coach Manu Garba failed these boys. Talented bunch they were. You could see from some of the goals. Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi's freekick against Hungary, Ibrahim Said’s brilliant hat-trick against Ecuador and Olakunle Olusegun’s curler in the 3-1 loss to the Netherlands.

Ibrahim Said scored a brilliant hat-trick against Ecuador (Getty Images) Getty Images

These were brilliant individual moments that showed us that these players had the talent like their victorious predecessors in this tournament. It was Garba that failed them with his poor coaching.

Without the ball, the shape of this Golden Eaglets was the worst I have seen on TV in a long time. One pass was all it took most times to cut through it and this is what ultimately cost the Golden Eaglets.

Garba had won this tournament before. In 2013, with a much more talented squad but less competition. That defence had a similar weakness to the 2019 Golden Eaglets but the team was lucky enough to have players with technical abilities that controlled the game.

That eased the pressure on the defence, a luxury the 2019 Golden Eaglets didn’t have. The players were not far off from that 2013 squad or the other victorious Nigerian U17 teams but they were let down by poor coaching.