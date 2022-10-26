Zaidu Sanusi wins the Super Eagles derby as Porto thrash Club Brugge

Joba Ogunwale
The Super Eagles defender came out on top in the Champions League clash against his international teammate.

Zaidu Sanusi got the better of Raphael Onyedika in a battle of the Super Eagles stars
Zaidu Sanusi got the better of Raphael Onyedika in a battle of the Super Eagles stars

Super Eagles left-back Zaidu Sanusi got the better of Raphael Onyedika as Porto thrashed Club Brugge 4-0 in their Champions League clash at Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Sanusi played for 77 minutes for FC Porto, while Onyedika was in action for 81 minutes for Brugge.

Both players put in a shift for their respective clubs, with Sanusi making three tackles, one clearance, and one interception.

Meanwhile, Onyedika made three long balls and won two duels during his time on the pitch. However, it was Sanusi who came out on top as Porto exacted revenge on their hosts.

Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika could not help Club Brugge avoid a loss to Porto in the Champions League
Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika could not help Club Brugge avoid a loss to Porto in the Champions League

The Portuguese champions had suffered a 4-0 defeat against the Belgian champions in the reverse fixture, but they redeemed their image by beating Carl Hoefkens' men by the same scoreline.

Porto knew they had to win to keep up their hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of this season's Champions League. Sérgio Conceição's men started on the front foot, and they were rewarded for their dominance in the 31st minute as Mehdi Taremi finished off a ball from Otavio to give them a 1-0 lead at the break.

The second half resumed with Porto picking up from where they left, doubling their advantage through Evanilson's strike in the 57th minute.

Stephen Eustáquio made it three on the hour mark before Taremi scored his second of the game in the 70th minute to give Porto a comprehensive victory.

The win moved Porto to nine points, five ahead of third-placed Atletico Madrid, who play Bayer Leverkusen.

Joba Ogunwale

