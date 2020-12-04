Three Nigerian players were in action in the Champions League games that were played this week (Tuesday, December 1 and Wednesday, December 2, 2020).

Pulse watched all of them and has done this piece to review their performances.

Zaidu Sanusi (Porto 0 Vs 0 Manchester City )

Apart from one slip that allowed Bernado Silva a free run at goal, Super Eagles fullback Zaidu Sanusi was fantastic for Porto who at home held Manchester City to a goalless draw.

Porto have Sanusi to thank for not conceding a goal. It displayed good defending by stepping back to Porto's goalline to clear an effort from Raheem Sterling that had beaten his goalkeeper in the 29th minute.

Sanusi's debut season in the Champions League has gone well. He has played a massive part in Porto's fine run so far and has a goal to his name also.

Frank Onyeka (Atalanta 1 Vs 1 FC Midtjylland)

Despite earning rave reviews in Denmark, Frank Onyeka has failed to catch the eye in the Champions League this season. Onyeka hasn't been bad, but the Nigerian has been unable to stand out in that struggling Midtjylland side.

He has looked out of place and pace in the Champions League this season, and it was the same again on Wednesday night as Midtjylland got a 1-1 draw away at Atalanta.

He struggled to keep up all night, failing to follow runners from his midfield area into the box. Atalanta had so much joy with runners from midfielder moving into the opposition box unchecked.

It was Onyeka's job, and he didn't do it properly.

Emmanuel Dennis (Club Brugge 3 Vs 0 FC Zenit Saint Petersburg)

After the team bus debacle that got him out of the team in the last Champions League game, Emmanuel Dennis was involved for Club Brugge and got an assist in their 3-0 home win over FC Zenit Saint Petersburg from Russia.

Dennis was on from the start and had several bright moments from the right. His assist came in the 73rd minute after he took on his man before crossing to Noa Lang who scored with a lovely right-footed finish.

Bonaventure now has a goal, and an assist in four Champions League games this season.