'We have to improve these errors'- Xavi is worried despite Barcelona's win over Viktoria Plzen

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Blaugranas kicked off their Champions League campaign in brilliant fashion, but Xavi is still worried.

Xavi says his side needs to cut out their errors

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has praised his players following their 5-1 win over Viktoria Plzen, but the Spaniard insists there is still room for improvement.

Barcelona kicked off their Champions League campaign with a comprehensive victory over the Czech Republic side.

Barca started well as former AC Milan star Frank Kessie put them ahead in the 13th minute.

Robert Lewandowski made it two in the 34th minute with a superb strike from distance. Although Plzen pulled one back with an excellent header from Jan Sykora a minute before half-time, Lewandowski restored Barcelona's lead with a header in the added minute of the first half.

Lewandowski scored a hat-trick in Barcelona's win over Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League

The Spanish giants continued their dominance in the second half as Lewandowski completed his hat-trick in the 67th minute with another superb curler to put Barcelona 4-1 ahead.

Ferran Torres' fantastic volley added gloss to the scoreline as Barcelona began their campaign on a winning note.

However, despite the victory, Xavi is not happy with the goal Barcelona conceded, saying they need to cut out errors at the back.

"We conceded a goal due to our mistake, we have to improve these errors," Xavi said after the game.

However, the former Spain international praised his players, especially Ousmane Dembele, saying his side deserved the win.

"It's hard to highlight something today, but I'll say that our intensity," Xavi added.

"Everything was done well, and the understanding of the match was good."

"Dembélé had suffered a lot in his first years here, but I always said it. He has great abilities, and he deserves everything that is happening to him."

"There are no wingers in the world that can cut inside to both sides like Dembélé can," Xavi concluded.

While the Spanish giants are off to a good start, it does not get easy for them as they face Bayern Munich in their next group game before back-to-back games against Inter Milan.

However, they have a date with Cadiz this weekend before their clash against Bayern Munich next week.

Joba Ogunwale

