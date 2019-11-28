The 2019/2020 Champions League Matchday five continued on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, with a host of games across Europe.

Three Nigerian forwards were in action for their respective clubs on Wednesday night and they all fired blank.

Victor Osimhen (Lille 0 Vs 2 Ajax)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was in action all 90 minutes for Lille who lost 2-0 at home to Ajax.

Osimhen tried his best to make things happen for Lille but he could not get on the scoresheet in a frustrating night for him.

He was however involved in some of Lille’s best play in attack. He started a move as Lille broke forward in the 29th minute and passed to a teammate whose cross met Jonathan Bamba who missed a sitter.

The Lille No. 7 was involved again in the 49th minute when he used his strength to rob an Ajax defender off the ball to cut back to Nanitamo Ikone who blazed over the ball with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Peter Olayinka (Slavia Praha 1 Vs 3 Inter Milan)

Peter Olayinka won a penalty for his side (Twitter/Slaviaofficial) Twitter

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka had a quiet evening as Slavia Praha were beaten 3-1 at home by Italian giants Inter Milan.

His only meaningful contribution in the game was when he won a penalty for Slavia Praha. The penalty call was initially waved off by the referee and with the ball still in play, Inter Milan scored shortly to double their lead.

The referee checked the penalty incident and then cancelled Inter’s goal before awarding the spot-kick from which Tomas Soucek equalised.

Inter scored two late goals to take all three points.

Paul Onuachu (Genk 1 Vs 4 Red Bull)

Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu was on the bench from the start before he was introduced in the 59th minute. He couldn’t do much as Genk were pegged back by waves of Red Bull attack.

He did get a chance to score in the 84th minute and should have done better when the Red Bull goalkeeper spilt a ball that fell to him. Onuachu was slow to react as his effort was blocked by the Red Bull goalkeeper but the ball fell to his teammate Mbwana Samatta who scored.