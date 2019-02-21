Fans on Twitter had nothing but pity for Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata after VAR cancelled his goal against Juventus in Wednesday night’s round of 16 tie.

Morata who was a second-half substitute had the ball in the net but the goal was ruled off after he was adjudged to have pushed Giorgio Chiellini before heading the ball.

It’s the second time since he joined Atletico Madrid that Morata’s goal has been cancelled with VAR and both were against his former clubs Real Madrid and Juventus.

The Champions League round of 16 games dominated Twitter conversations as usual on Wednesday night.

Cristiano Ronaldo was top of Twitter Nigeria trends as fans reacted as Juventus were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid.

There were also a lot of tweets about his five finger gesture to Atletico Madrid fans in reference to his the five Champions League titles he has to his name while the club has none.

He also did after the game, in the mixed zone.

Crotch-grabbing

Atletico Manager Diego Simeone also made the trends after his crotch-grabbing celebration for his team’s goal.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was the toast of Twitter after he assisted the Citizens’ winner in their 3-2 win away at Schalke.

His long ball from just outside his area got to Raheem Sterling who shrugged off a defender before slotting past Schalke goalkeeper for Manchester City winner.