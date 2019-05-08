Liverpool pulled off an amazing comeback in the Champions League after a 4-0 win over Barcelona in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 7 to stun Twitter.

A brace each from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum gave Liverpool the win to overturn their 0-3 deficit from the first leg.

Twitter was on overdrive after the game as fans poured out their reactions on the social media platform.

The Champions League clash took over the Twitter Nigeria trends as reactions poured in their hundreds.

Messis legacy questioned

Hours after the game, Lionel Messi was the number one trend on Twitter Nigeria as his legacy was called into question once again.

His comparison with Cristiano Ronaldo came up again which brought the name of the Juventus star on the trends.