Liverpool troubled Barcelona all night and were very much in the game before a Messi brace which leaves them on the brink of crashing out.

Messi’s second of the night was a free kick from 35 yards which flew past the Liverpool wall and goalkeeper Alisson Becker.

Messi’s performance had Twitter in awe of his genius as he dominated conversations on the social media platform.

Messi was the number one item on Twitter Nigerian trends as fans reacted to yet another masterclass from the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

The Champions League clash dominated Twitter all through Wednesday night and occupied the top 10 trends Twitter Nigeria.

Mousa Dembele who came on late in the game to miss two chances for Barcelona was among the top five on the Twitter Nigeria trends as he left viewers in disbelief.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also mentioned that he became the sixth trending item on Twitter Nigeria as his comparison with Messi continued.

Barca, Liverpool, Anfield and (Virgil) Van Diyk were also among the trending items.