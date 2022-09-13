A torrid night for Zaidu Sanusi as Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge turn Porto to shreds

Having suffered a late defeat in their opening group game against Atletico Madrid, Porto were looking for a win against Club Brugge, who defeated Bayer Leverkusen in their first match.

Both sides had their Nigerian imports in the starting eleven, with Sanusi representing Porto and Onyedika in Brugge's colours.

A frustrating night for Zaidu Sanusi

However, it was a disappointing night for Sanusi, who was taken off in the 78th minute. The Nigerian international had a game to forget, losing possession nine times and winning just one duel.

In contrast, Onyedika had another good game for his Belgian side following his move from FC Midtjylland. The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the encounter as the Belgian champions ran riot in Portugal.

Porto did start on the front foot, but it was Carl Hoefkens' men that took the lead in the 15th minute, courtesy of a penalty from Ferran Jutglà.

Club Brugge obliterate Porto

Despite the home side's attempt to find the equaliser, the Belgian champions went into the break with the lead.

Porto started the second half looking for an instant response, but just like the first half, it was Club Brugge that doubled their advantage through Kamal Sowah, who finished off a ball from Jutglà.

It was all Brugge from there on as Skov Olsen and Antonio Nusa completed an emphatic 4-0 win for the Belgium side in Portugal.