A torrid night for Zaidu Sanusi as Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge turn Porto to shreds

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The two Nigerian stars suffered contrasting fortunes as Club Brugge maintained their 100% record in the Champions League.

Raphael Onyedika got the better of Zaidu Sanusi as Club Brugge thrashed Porto
Raphael Onyedika got the better of Zaidu Sanusi as Club Brugge thrashed Porto

Super Eagles star Zaidu Sanusi endured another frustrating night, but it was another Champions League delight for Raphael Onyedika as Club Brugge thrashed FC Porto 4-0 at the Estádio do Dragão.

Recommended articles

Having suffered a late defeat in their opening group game against Atletico Madrid, Porto were looking for a win against Club Brugge, who defeated Bayer Leverkusen in their first match.

Both sides had their Nigerian imports in the starting eleven, with Sanusi representing Porto and Onyedika in Brugge's colours.

However, it was a disappointing night for Sanusi, who was taken off in the 78th minute. The Nigerian international had a game to forget, losing possession nine times and winning just one duel.

In contrast, Onyedika had another good game for his Belgian side following his move from FC Midtjylland. The 21-year-old played the full 90 minutes of the encounter as the Belgian champions ran riot in Portugal.

Porto did start on the front foot, but it was Carl Hoefkens' men that took the lead in the 15th minute, courtesy of a penalty from Ferran Jutglà.

Despite the home side's attempt to find the equaliser, the Belgian champions went into the break with the lead.

Porto started the second half looking for an instant response, but just like the first half, it was Club Brugge that doubled their advantage through Kamal Sowah, who finished off a ball from Jutglà.

It was all Brugge from there on as Skov Olsen and Antonio Nusa completed an emphatic 4-0 win for the Belgium side in Portugal.

The Belgian Champions will now face Atletico Madrid in back-to-back games in their next group match.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

Recommended articles

Xavi reveals the reason Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich despite fielding Lewandowski

Xavi reveals the reason Barcelona lost to Bayern Munich despite fielding Lewandowski

A torrid night for Zaidu Sanusi as Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge turn Porto to shreds

A torrid night for Zaidu Sanusi as Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge turn Porto to shreds

Super Eagles striker joins Egyptian side Al-Masry

Super Eagles striker joins Egyptian side Al-Masry

Heartbreak for Bassey & Kudus as Matip rescues Liverpool from gallant Ajax

Heartbreak for Bassey & Kudus as Matip rescues Liverpool from gallant Ajax

'Klopp will keep his job' - Reactions as Liverpool bounce back from Napoli nightmare with win over Ajax

'Klopp will keep his job' - Reactions as Liverpool bounce back from Napoli nightmare with win over Ajax

Reactions as Lewandowski betrays Barcelona against Bayern Munich

Reactions as Lewandowski betrays Barcelona against Bayern Munich

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Jurgen Klopp with sacked Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Klopp shades Chelsea owner while responding to if Liverpool will sack him like Tuchel