Champions League Review: 5 key stats as Salah, Haller lead way in goal-fest night

Izuchukwu Akawor

Mo Salah and Sebastien Haller led the way as it rained goals in the Champions League

Mohamed Salah and Sebastien Haller
Mohamed Salah and Sebastien Haller

A total of 30 goals were scored in eight matches, an average of 3.75 goals per game in the Champions League on Tuesday night with the African duo of Mohamed Salah and Sebastien Haller amongst the goals again.

Both forwards helped their respective clubs, Liverpool and Ajax, complete a perfect run in the group stages of the competition.

Pulse Sports rounds up all the key stats and records broken from the opening night of the final round of matches on matchday 6.

Cameroon's Sebastian taller equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Ronaldo is known as 'Mr Champions League' and rightly so following his incredible records in the competition, one of which is the player to have scored the most goals in the tournament's history.

But Tuesday night belonged to Cameroon's Haller, who equalled one record and set two more when he opened the scoring from the spot for Ajax in the 4-2 win over Sporting Lisbon.

Sebastien Haller has scored 10 goals in six matches in the Champions League this season.
Sebastien Haller has scored 10 goals in six matches in the Champions League this season. Pulse Nigeria

It was his 10th goal of the season in the competition, making him the quickest player to score 10 goals in the history of the Champions League, breaking Erling Haaland's record of seven games.

The former West Ham striker also became the second player to score in every group stage match in the Champions League. Who was the first? Mr Champions League, Ronaldo, in the 2017/2018 season.

The 27-year-old, who made his Champions League debut in September, is the first player in Champions League history to score in each of his first six appearances in the competition.

European giants Liverpool, Ajax join 'perfect' group

It was a night of firsts for both English and Dutch giants, Liverpool and Ajax, as they became the latest clubs to finish the group stages with a perfect score.

Liverpool came from behind to beat their host AC Milan 2-1 at the San Siro thanks to goals from Salah and Divock Origi. The win ensured Liverpool completed the group stages with six wins from six to become the first English club to achieve the feat.

Liverpool became the first English side to win all six of their matches in the group stages.
Liverpool became the first English side to win all six of their matches in the group stages. Pulse Nigeria

At the Amsterdam Arena, Ajax also became the first Dutch club to win all their six games in the group stages after a 4-2 win over Sporting.

Both Liverpool and Ajax join an elite group of clubs, that includes Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and AC Milan, to record a perfect run in the group stages.

Dutch club Ajax also joined Liverpool in that elite group.
Dutch club Ajax also joined Liverpool in that elite group. Pulse Nigeria

Mo goals and records for Egypt's Salah

As far as Liverpool are concerned, Salah has become inevitable. The Egyptian was at it again on Tuesday night as he inspired the Reds to a come from behind win at the San Siro.

Despite Jurgen Klopp's decision to rest some key players in his starting line up, he kept his African stars Sadio Mane and Salah.

Mo Salah has become an inevitable source of goals for Liverpool.
Mo Salah has become an inevitable source of goals for Liverpool. Pulse Nigeria

However, it was another African, Fikayo Tomori, who opened the scoring albeit for the home side, AC Milan, just before the half-hour mark.

Tomori's goal lasted just seven minutes before Salah equalised for Liverpool as the first half ended with both teams level at 1-1.

Salah's goal was his seventh in the competition this season, which was a club record as he became the first Liverpool player to score seven goals in a single Champions League group campaign.

Oxlade Chamberlain congratulates Salah for another milestone.
Oxlade Chamberlain congratulates Salah for another milestone. Pulse Nigeria

With the goal, he has also scored at least once in each of his last seven away matches in the Champions League for the Kops. Inevitable, you say?

Four Africans join the Champions League goal-fest night

Remember I started this review by telling you that an average of 3.75 goals was scored per game on Tuesday? Good. Four Africans were amongst the goals for their respective clubs.

Haller and Salah, of course, you already know added to their tallies this season for Ajax and Liverpool. The other two players who scored were Algeria's Riyad Mahrez, who netted the consolation goal for Manchester City in their shock 2-1 loss to RB Leipzig in Germany.

Riyad Mahrez scores for Manchester City against RB Leipzig
Riyad Mahrez scores for Manchester City against RB Leipzig Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian-born defender, Tomori, was also on target for his club, AC Milan. Though his goal opened the scoring for the Rossoneri, it turned out to be a consolation as well as a Salah-inspired Liverpool came from behind to win 1-2.

Tomori's goal was not enough to save AC Milan as they finished bottom of Group B.
Tomori's goal was not enough to save AC Milan as they finished bottom of Group B. Pulse Nigeria

Mbappe smashes Lionel Messi's record

While the GOAT debate between Messi and Ronaldo continues to be even more heated, the Argentine's teammate in France, Kylian Mbappe, is doing his best to join the conversation.

At only 22 years and 352 days old, Mbappe became the youngest player, overtaking Messi, to score 30 goals in the Champions League after his brace against Club Brugge in a 4-2 win for PSG.

Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player to score 30 goals in the Champions League. The heir to Messi's throne?
Kylian Mbappe is the youngest player to score 30 goals in the Champions League. The heir to Messi's throne? Pulse Nigeria

The Cameroon-born former Monaco youngster has now scored 31 goals in just 51 matches in the competition and has assisted 19 more.

His latest goals arrived in the space of five first half minutes as the Ligue 1 side proved to be a wicked host to their visitors from Belgium.

Of course, Messi was also on target on the night as he scored the other two goals for PSG. Club Brugge became the 38th different opponent Messi will score against, no player has scored against more teams in the tournament.

Lionel Messi has scored five goals in the Champions League this season for PSG.
Lionel Messi has scored five goals in the Champions League this season for PSG. Pulse Nigeria

The goals were also Messi's 35th brace in the Champions League alone, and now you understand perfectly why he is in the GOAT conversation.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

