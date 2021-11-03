UCL preview: Group stage heats up with Liverpool hosting Atletico Madrid

It's matchday four in the Champions League and some interesting games will take place to determine qualification to the knockout stages of the competition.

AC Milan vs. Porto

Italian giants AC Milan will, on Wednesday night, welcome Porto to San Siro in a Group B clash. They will aim to avoid a third consecutive defeat in the competition and keep the pressure on second-placed Atletico Madrid.

Milan will need to leave their hearts out on the pitch in a bid to end that three-game losing run and keep their Champions League last 16 hopes alive. Their continental form is in sharp contrast to their performances in Serie A, where they are level on points at the top of the league.

They lost the first leg in Porto 1-0 on matchday three.

Real Madrid vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

La Liga giants Real Madrid host Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Last month, the 14-time European champions recorded a thumping 5-0 win away in Ukraine. This fixture has always produced goals, with an average of 4.6 goals per game in the previous five meetings between these two sides. Hence, an entertaining encounter is in store tonight in the Spanish capital.

Borussia Dortmund vs. Ajax

At Signal Iduna Park, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund will look to bounce back in emphatic fashion against Ajax.

Dortmund have won three consecutive games since the Dutch side humiliated them just two weeks ago, inflicting a 4-0 defeat at the Johan Cruyff Arena. On Wednesday evening, the Schwarzgelben will be out for revenge.

Key attacker for Dortmund Erling Haaland remains on the sidelines with injury, while Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag could be tempted to re-introduce experienced midfielder Davy Klaassen into the side following their goalless draw with Heracles at the weekend.

AFP

Liverpool vs. Atletico Madrid

After a frustrating weekend draw against Brighton & Hove Albion, Premier League side Liverpool welcome reigning La Liga champions Atletico Madrid in Wednesday's Group B encounter.

The Reds prevailed 3-2 at the Wanda Metropolitano a fortnight ago, and will look to complete a memorable double over the team that knocked them out of the competition two seasons ago.

Mohamed Salah will be the main threat for the home team, and will be instrumental if Jurgen Klopp's men are to keep their 100% home record in Europe intact.

Diego Simeone’s troops will be without forward Antoine Griezmann, who was sent off in the reverse fixture last month.

Manchester City vs. Club Brugge

Manchester City will seek to bounce back from their shock defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend with victory over Club Brugge.

With the Manchester derby looming at the weekend, a strong performance against their Belgian opponents would go a long way toward restoring confidence. City blitzed Brugge two weeks ago on the road, and repeating the trick would put Pep Guardiola's side on the brink of qualification for the Round of 16.

Riyad Mahrez and IIkay Gundogan will likely be restored into the starting line-up having been listed on the bench at the weekend.

AFP

RB Leipzig vs. Paris Saint-Germain

On Wednesday night, RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain prepare to renew hostilities following an enthralling and end-to-end encounter the last time they met.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi were the inspiration behind PSG's 3-2 victory in their first meeting, but the Argentine maestro will be missing when they face off in Germany on matchday four.

Leipzig come into this game following a a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend. Playing in front of their home fans at the Red Bull Arena, the German side will once more adopt an attack-minded approach against Mauricio Pochettino’s troops, who came from behind to beat Lille in Ligue 1 action at the weekend.

Sheriff Tiraspol vs. Inter Milan

Last month, Serie A champions Inter Milan became the first team to inflict defeat on tournament debutants Sheriff Tiraspol, beating the Moldovan side 3-1 at San Siro. On Wednesday night, both teams lock horns for a second time at the Bolshaya Sportivnaya Arena.

Inter will look to leapfrog the current Group D leaders with another win.

Sporting Lisbon vs. Besiktas

In a repeat of their Champions League fixture from two weeks ago, Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon host Besiktas to the Estadio Jose Alvalade.