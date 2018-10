news

Veteran Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas saved an early penalty as Porto pulled clear at the top of Champions League Group D with a 3-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Casillas kept out a Manuel Fernandes spot-kick as Moussa Marega, Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona scored for Porto to overcome an Anton Miranchuk strike for Russian champions Lokomotiv.

Porto moved onto seven points from three matches, two ahead of German side Schalke, who played out a goalless draw with Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The visitors conceded a penalty just 10 minutes in when Alex Telles brought down Alexei Miranchuk in the area, but the 37-year-old Casillas parried away the attempt from Fernandes.

Telles then blocked efforts from Alexei Miranchuk and Eder in quick succession, before the latter gave away a penalty to Porto after wrestling Felipe to the ground at a corner.

Marega converted to give Porto the lead on 26 minutes, and a second goal swiftly followed as Mexico international Herrera headed in a cross from his compatriot Corona.

The Miranchuk twins soon combined to halve the deficit as Anton drilled home following an assist from his brother Alexei.

But Corona restored Porto's two-goal cushion on 47 minutes when he took a pass from Yacine Brahimi and hammered the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Any chance of Lokomotiv rescuing something from the match evaporated when defender Solomon Kverkvelia was sent off with 14 minutes to play after hauling down Herrera.