RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Nmecha, Danjuma on target: How Nigerian players performed in Tuesday's UCL fixtures

Authors:

tosin abayomi

Players of Nigerian descent proved decisive in Tuesday's action on the biggest stage of European club football.

Nmecha
Nmecha

The UEFA Champions League resumed for the first set of matchday four fixtures played on Tuesday, November 2nd across various stadiums in Europe.

Recommended articles

The glamour of the Champions League was in full effect, and Nigerian players were key participants in the spectacle. Here is a breakdown of how they performed on another night of elite European club football.

In the Group G fixture between German Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and Austrian outfit RB Salzburg, there was a lot of Nigerian flavour.

Wolfsburg, who ran away 2-1 winners against Salzburg, had a Nigerian in Lukas Nmecha to thank for picking up all three points.

Nmecha, who is of Nigerian descent. scored what proved to be the winner in the 60th minute to push them up to second in Group G and boost their chances of progression to the knockout stages of the competition.

Karim Adeyemi, who represents Germany at senior level, and Noah Okafor, who is part of the Switzerland first team, were some players of Nigerian descent who were also in action in this encounter for opponents Salzburg.

Adeyemi and Okafor both had opportunities to find the back of the net for Salzburg but could not convert. Unlike the two Salzburg stars, Nmecha is still eligible to play for Nigeria as he is yet to feature for the German first team.

Premier League giants Chelsea recorded a narrow 1-0 win against Swedish outfit Malmo in a Group H fixture.

Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder Innocent Bonke was in action for Malmo in this fixture. The Nigerian could not prevent Chelsea from taking home all three points, but put in a decent performance and played the entire duration of the game.

Danjuma
Danjuma Pulse Nigeria

Nigerian players were on display as Spanish La Liga side Villareal recorded a comfortable 2-0 victory against Young Boys of Switzerland.

Arnaut Danjuma, the Dutch international of Nigerian descent, sealed the win for Villarreal as he scored their second goal of the game in the 89th minute. Super Eagles forward Samuel Chukuweze also featured in this fixture, as he came off the bench for Yeremy Pino in the 59th minute.

The left-footed forward put in a decent shift but was unable to find the back of the net in this one.

Nigerian players are expected to be in action when the Champions League continues with matchday four fixtures scheduled for Wednesday, November 3rd.

Authors:

tosin abayomi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nmecha, Danjuma on target: How Nigerian players performed in Tuesday's UCL fixtures

Nmecha, Danjuma on target: How Nigerian players performed in Tuesday's UCL fixtures

UCL preview: Group stage heats up with Liverpool hosting Atletico Madrid

UCL preview: Group stage heats up with Liverpool hosting Atletico Madrid

Champions League: Disappointed Karim Adeyemi rues missed chances in Wolfsburg defeat

Champions League: Disappointed Karim Adeyemi rues missed chances in Wolfsburg defeat

Christian Vieri hails Victor Osimhen for early-season goalscoring form

Christian Vieri hails Victor Osimhen for early-season goalscoring form

Frontale win fourth J-League title in five years

Frontale win fourth J-League title in five years

Vitesse Arnhem the visitors for Conte's Tottenham debut

Vitesse Arnhem the visitors for Conte's Tottenham debut

Ronaldo is Man Utd's Jordan, says Solskjaer after latest rescue act

Ronaldo is Man Utd's Jordan, says Solskjaer after latest rescue act

Emery admits to Newcastle interest but insists no formal offer

Emery admits to Newcastle interest but insists no formal offer

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Bayern, Juventus reach Champions League knockouts

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Bayern, Juventus reach Champions League knockouts

Trending

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Coach shot, players run for their lives as chaos disrupts football game in Argentina

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Majeed Ashimeru channels his inner Suarez after ‘saving’ Anderlecht with last-minute handball

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

Zimbabwean footballer loses house, cars to ex-wife after registering properties in her name

2022 WCQ: 3 players that may gate-crash Rohr's list ahead of Super Eagles' Liberia, Cape Verde clash

Gernot Rohr