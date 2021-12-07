Champions League: Milan will risk it all against Liverpool - Stefano Pioli

Milan host the unbeaten and already qualified Liverpool at the San Siro with all to play for as they look to take one of five round of 16 tickets available in the final round of matches in the groupin stages.

AFP

After a poor start to the campaign that saw them lose their first three matches, Milan could become the next Italian club since Atalanta to book a knockout spot after losing their opening three matches if they can beat Liverpool later tonight.

With Liverpool already through as group winners, manager, Jurgen Klopp, has hinted that he will make changes to his team to keep his star players fresh and energy levels high.

This could spur Pioli and his men on, with the Milan boss, who believes his side can qualify, saying his team have just this one chance and will and will have to risk it all to preserve their Champions League status.

AFP

"I believe we can qualify because we want it, we have created this possibility," Pioli said in his pre-match press conference.

"Liverpool have a lot of speed and quality in their attacking players, they are very good at playing forward.

We will have to be very careful and make good team choices. It will have to be a Milan night, we only have one chance and we have to risk it all tomorrow."

In the reverse fixture back in September 15, goals from Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and a Fikayo Tomori own goal handed Liverpool a 3-2 win in a highly entertaining match at Anfield.

AFP

Milan were without their enigmatic star and top striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the trip to Anfield due to an Achilles tendon injury.

But the former Manchester United and Inter Milan man has since returned and was rested in the 2-0 win over Salernitana in the Serie A at the weekend ahead of the all-important clash on Tuesday.

AFP

The seven-time European Cup winners, Milan, have to defeat Liverpool and hope the other game in the group between Porto and Atletico ends in a draw to go through.