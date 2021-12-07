RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Champions League: Milan will risk it all against Liverpool - Stefano Pioli

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The Rossoneri have to beat the Reds at home to keep alive their Champions League dreams

Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli
Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli

Serie a club AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli says his side will throw caution to the winds when they host Liverpool in a crucial matchday 6 clash later on Tuesday night.

Recommended articles

Milan host the unbeaten and already qualified Liverpool at the San Siro with all to play for as they look to take one of five round of 16 tickets available in the final round of matches in the groupin stages.

The Rossoneri are winless in their last six clashes against English opposition, losing five of those games.
The Rossoneri are winless in their last six clashes against English opposition, losing five of those games. AFP

After a poor start to the campaign that saw them lose their first three matches, Milan could become the next Italian club since Atalanta to book a knockout spot after losing their opening three matches if they can beat Liverpool later tonight.

With Liverpool already through as group winners, manager, Jurgen Klopp, has hinted that he will make changes to his team to keep his star players fresh and energy levels high.

This could spur Pioli and his men on, with the Milan boss, who believes his side can qualify, saying his team have just this one chance and will and will have to risk it all to preserve their Champions League status.

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli believes his side can progress to the Round of 16 in the Champions League.
AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli believes his side can progress to the Round of 16 in the Champions League. AFP

"I believe we can qualify because we want it, we have created this possibility," Pioli said in his pre-match press conference.

"Liverpool have a lot of speed and quality in their attacking players, they are very good at playing forward.

We will have to be very careful and make good team choices. It will have to be a Milan night, we only have one chance and we have to risk it all tomorrow."

In the reverse fixture back in September 15, goals from Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson and a Fikayo Tomori own goal handed Liverpool a 3-2 win in a highly entertaining match at Anfield.

Liverpool forward Divock Origi could start against Milan as Jurgen Klopp looks to rotate his team.
Liverpool forward Divock Origi could start against Milan as Jurgen Klopp looks to rotate his team. AFP

Milan were without their enigmatic star and top striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the trip to Anfield due to an Achilles tendon injury.

But the former Manchester United and Inter Milan man has since returned and was rested in the 2-0 win over Salernitana in the Serie A at the weekend ahead of the all-important clash on Tuesday.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored zero goals in the Champions League this season.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has scored zero goals in the Champions League this season. AFP

The seven-time European Cup winners, Milan, have to defeat Liverpool and hope the other game in the group between Porto and Atletico ends in a draw to go through.

Both teams are meeting for the fourth time, with all previous meetings also coming in the UEFA Champions League. They have one win apiece and a draw in the previous three games between them.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates 27th birthday in style

Nigerian-born NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo celebrates 27th birthday in style

Champions League: Milan will risk it all against Liverpool - Stefano Pioli

Champions League: Milan will risk it all against Liverpool - Stefano Pioli

Champions League: Inter in Madrid to play with character and do well - Simone Inzaghi

Champions League: Inter in Madrid to play with character and do well - Simone Inzaghi

Reality bites again for Barca ahead of rescue mission away at Bayern

Reality bites again for Barca ahead of rescue mission away at Bayern

Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

Premier League riches sow fear among Champions League rivals

Matchwinner Fred hails Ronaldo and Fernandes dressing room impact

Matchwinner Fred hails Ronaldo and Fernandes dressing room impact

Arteta labels Arsenal 'not good enough' as Everton end barren run

Arteta labels Arsenal 'not good enough' as Everton end barren run

5 decisive UCL group matches to watch this week

5 decisive UCL group matches to watch this week

Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

Man Utd to face Gerrard's Villa in FA Cup third round

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)