'It could've been 7-1'- Kroos reacts to Real Madrid's UCL win against Shakhtar

Joba Ogunwale
The Spanish champions maintained their 100% record in the Champions League this season.

Toni Kroos has said Real Madrid could have won by a bigger margin following Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in their Champions League clash at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday night.

Kroos was in action for the whole 90 minutes as Madrid made it three wins out of three in this season's Champions League.

The defending champions took the lead in the 13th minute through Rodrygo before Vinicius Junior made it two in the 28th minute.

Oleksandr Zubkov pulled one back for the Ukrainians just before half-time, but Madrid ran out 2-1 winners. While the score looked close on paper, the Spanish champions should have won by a bigger margin.

Carlo Ancelotti's men fired 36 shots in the game, with 14 on target. Yet, they were only able to score two goals, which was a result that left Kroos confused.

Speaking after the game, the former German international said the Los Blancos were unlucky not to score.

"There are days when the ball doesn't want to go in, it could've been 7-1," Madrid said. "Hard to believe we only won 2-1 tonight."

However, despite the result, Kroos insists that the only thing that counts for Madrid is winning and reaching the knockout stages.

"For us, the most important thing is to continue winning & qualify for next round," he added.

Ancelotti's men are now just one win away from qualifying for another round of 16 in the Champions League. Madrid currently lead their group with nine points from three games, five more than Shakhtar, who sit in the second spot.

The Spanish champions can secure their place in the knockout round if they beat the Ukrainians in the return leg in Poland next week.

