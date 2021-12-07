Champions League: Inter in Madrid to play with character and do well - Simone Inzaghi

Inter are visitors at the Santiago Bernabeu to battle Real in one of the top matches of the final round of matches in the group stages of the 2021/2022 UEFA Champions League starting on Tuesday.

AFP

Both sides are through to the last 16 but Los Blancos currently lead the group with 12 points, two ahead of Inzaghi's men as both teams lock horns to decide the group winners.

In the reverse fixture at San Siro, it was Real who ran away with a narrow 0-1 win courtesy of that late winner from Brazilian star, Rodrygo.

That win was Madrid's fourth in a row against the Nerazzurri, who have also lost nine of their previous encounters against Spanish oppositions, a situation that Inzaghi is well aware of and looking to change.

"It’s an important game for us," Inzaghi told uefa.com.

"Both sides are already in the last 16 but we want to produce a top display. We turned in a decent performance when we met earlier in the season but it wasn’t enough. "

The game at the Bernabeu later today will be the 13th meeting between the two teams, Madrid are slightly ahead on head-to-head with six wins compared to Inter's five.

AFP

But the Italians have failed to win any of the last six matches between them losing five of them, including the last time they visited the Bernabeu, a 3-2 defeat back in November 23, 2020.

Inter have only won once at the Santiago Bernabeu and their manager, Inzaghi, adds that his side will have do dig in and do something extra.

"It’s a key game tomorrow (today). Inter have only won once in Madrid. There will be difficult moments when we’ll have to dig in, but we’ve come here to play with character and want to do well. We’ll have to do something extra tomorrow (today)," the former Lazio boss added.

A bit of a relief for Inter going into the tie is that one of the scorers on their last visit, Karim Benzema, will miss the latest clash in what is a big blow for the Spaniards after their French star picked up an injury at the weekend against Real Sociedad.

AFP

With Benzema out, however, Inzaghi will have to find a way to keep quiet the in-form Vinicius Junior, who could provide some inspiration for the home side in Benzema's absence as they look to finish off the group stages in style.