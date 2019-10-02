Three Nigerian players were in action for their respective sides in the Champions League games that were played on Tuesday, September 1.

We review the performances of these players.

Dennis scores at Bernabeu (Real Madrid 2 Vs 2 Club Brugge)

Emmanuel Dennis scored a brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday (AFP/Getty Images) Getty Images

Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis scored two goals as Club Brugge forced a 2-2 draw away at the Bernabeu against Real Madrid.

Dennis struck twice in the ninth and 39th minute to give Club Brugge a 2-0 lead before halftime. The Belgian side could not hold on to their lead as Real Madrid fought back to get a 2-2 draw through goals from Sergio Ramos and Casemiro.

Iyayi Atiemwen makes an appearance at Etihad Stadium (Manchester City 2 Vs 0 Dinamo Zagreb)

Nigerian player Iyayi Atiemwen made a second-half appearance as Dinamo Zagreb lost 2-0 away at the Etihad Stadium to Manchester City.

Atiemwen was introduced in the 84th minute of the game.

Idowu’s Moscow fall to Atletico (Lokomotiv Moscow 0 Vs 2 Atletico Madrid)

Super Eagles full-back Bryan Idowu started from the bench but was called up earlier than usual in Lokomotiv Moscow’s 2-0 home loss to Atletico Madrid.

Idowu came on in the 33rd following an injury to Rifat Zhemaletdinov but could not stop Atletico from scoring two goals in the second half.