Only two Nigerian players were in action in the concluding matchday two fixtures of the 2019/2020 Champions League.

We review the performances of these two players in this piece.

Peters Olayinka (Slavia Prague 0 Vs 0 Borussia Dortmund)

Newly-called up Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka saw 90 minutes of action but could not find the back of the net as Slavia Prague were beaten 2-0 at home by Borussia Dortmund.

Olayinka who scored against Inter Milan on matchday one was kept quiet all through the game.

It was an Achraf Hakimi brace, the first goal, in the 35th and the second in the 89th that gave Dortmund the win.

Victor Osimhen (Lille 1 Vs 2 Chelsea)

Victor Osimhen scored his first Champions League goal on Wednesday against Chelsea (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen continued his goalscoring form on home ground with another goal on Wednesday night against Chelsea.

Osimhen scored in the 33rd minute with a header from a corner to bring Lille level after Tammy Abraham had given Chelsea the lead. A 77th-minute goal from Willian won the game for Chelsea.

Osimhen’s goal was also his first in the Champions League.

Missing

Nigerian players who were missing in action on Wednesday night include the Genk duo of Paul Onauchu and Stephen Odey.

While Onuachu was on the bench all through the game, Odey wasn’t included in the matchday squad. The former MFM FC striker is yet to be included in the squad for any Champions League game despite being named in the squad for the competition this season.

Nigerian fullback Tyronne Ebuehi was also missing in action as Benfica lost 3-1 away at Zenit. Ebuehi is still trying to reach full fitness after recovering from a long-term injury.