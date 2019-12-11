Only two Nigerian players were in action as the last group games of the 2019/2020 Champions League season kicked off.

Both Nigerians in action, Paul Onuachu and Peter Olayinka were on the losing side, but how did they perform in their respective games.

Paul Onuachu (Napoli 4 Vs 0 Genk)

Paul Onuachu had a poor outing against Napoli on Tuesday night (Photo News) Instagram

Super Eagles striker Onuachu was ineffective the 90 minutes he played as Genk were thrashed 4-0 away at Napoli.

The Nigerian led the line for Genk at the Stadio San Paolo and did not offer his side anything the whole game.

He also missed Genk’s best chance of the game, blasting wide off target with his left foot from a good area.

The 25-year-old didn’t give a good account of himself on the night and ends his Champions League campaign this season without a goal.

Peter Olayinka (Borussia Dortmund 2 Vs 1 Slava Praha)

Peter Olayinka impressed against Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images) Getty Images

At the Westfalenstadion in Germany, Peter Olayinka had an impressive display for Slava Praha who lost 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund although they frustrated the German side who needed a win to progress from the group.

Olayinka played from the left side of Praha’s attack and was a handful for the Dortmund defence as he cut into the middle to cause some problems.

He forced Dortmund’s goalkeeper Roman Bürki to a save after beating Mats Hummels to a header early in the first half.

For the rest of the game, he was a physical menace to the Dortmund’s defence as he won almost every ball in the air.

It was a decent game from the Super Eagles hopeful who although Praha crashed finished bottom of the group, had a good season in the Champions League on a personal level.

He scored once, which was against Barcelona and is general play is what he would be looking to build on for the rest of the season for the Czech First League leaders.