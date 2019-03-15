The 2018/2019 Champions League drama continues with the quarter-final draws happening today, Friday, March 15 in Nyon, Switzerland.

Juventus, Barcelona, Manchester United, Manchester City, Porto, Ajax, Tottenham and Liverpool are the remaining right teams in the Champions League.

The Premier League are dominant in this season's Champions League with all four still remaining.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Champions League Champions League magic continued with his hat trick for Juventus on Tuesday, March 12 which knocked out Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi continues to spur Barcelona in the competition as they aim to win for the first time since 2015.

Draw starts

Ajax Vs Juventus

Liverpool Vs Porto

Manchester United Vs Barcelona

Tottenham Vs Manchester City