Barcelona striker Luis Suarez became the bete noire of Twitter after his horror show in the goalless draw away at ﻿Lyon in the first leg round of 16 tie of the Champions League﻿ on Tuesday, February 19.

Suarez had a poor night as he missed several gilt-edged chances and failed to grab a crucial away goal at the Groupama stadium on Tuesday night.

Barcelona enjoyed most of the possession and created some chances in the box but Suarez and his teammates Lionel Messi and Moussa Dembele didn’t finish with the accuracy to score.

Although he wasn’t the only one guilty of missing chances, it was Suarez who got much of the blame on Twitter.

It was his 16th consecutive away game in the Champions League that he had failed to score and Twitter didn’t show him any mercy.

The 32-year-old striker became the number one trending item on Twitter Nigeria following the intense backlash.

It was the Champions League that expectedly dominated Twitter conversations on Tuesday night in Nigeria.

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde also go the blame on Twitter for a couple of his decisions but mainly for playing Suarez the whole 90 minutes.

Miss me?

Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry also made it to the trend as Premier League enthusiasts and Arsenal fans, in particular, got to watch him as he started in the other Champions League round of 16 game at Anfield against Liverpool.

Gnabry was on from the start in the game that also ended in a goalless draw and was impressive before he was taken off in the second half.