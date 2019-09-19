Champions League actions continued on Wednesday, September 18 with a couple of Nigerian players also in action.

We review the performances of Nigerian players from Wednesday night’s actions.

Emmanuel Bonaventure and David Okereke (Club Brugge 0 Vs 0 Galatasaray)

Two Nigerians Emmanuel Bonaventure and David Okereke led the attack for Club Brugge from the start as they took on Galatasaray in an early kickoff on Wednesday in Belgium.

Although they had their chances, Bonaventure and Okereke could not score in the game that ended in a goalless draw.

Bonaventure should have given Club Brugge and early lead as he was unmarked in the box to get on a cross but his header was off target.

He got another chance in the 42nd minute after pulling away from a defender but his low shot went wide.

The Nigeria international missed another chance in the 51st minute when he got past three defenders and ran on goal but his chip was saved by Galatasaray goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

The 21-year-old was taken off in the 73rd minute.

Okereke wasn't as wasteful as his compatriot and teammate and made Galatasaray goalkeeper work harder with the only chance he got in the game.

It was in the 54th minute when Okereke rose the highest to meet a corner but Muslera dived well across his line to deny the Nigerian player.

Before then, he had created a chance after his shot in the ball was blocked in the Galatasaray box but the rebound got to his teammate Federico Ricca whose shot came off the crossbar.

He was taken off in the 60th minute.

Bryan Idowu (Bayer Leverkusen 1 Vs 2 Lokomotiv Moscow)

Super Eagles defender Bryan Idowu was introduced in added time to help Lokomotiv Moscow hold their lead to go home with the three points after a 2-1 win over German side Leverkusen.