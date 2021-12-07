Champions League: Barcelona stars arrive Germany for 'final' showdown with Bayern Munich [Photos]

Barcelona stars were all smiles as they arrived in Germany for a must-win UEFA Champions League group stage fixture against Bayern Munich.
The Spanish side were kitted out in the clubs' attire as they traveled to Germany.
The Spanish La Liga side suffered a setback in their quest to advance to the Champions League knock-out stages after a 0-0 draw against Portuguese outfit Benfica in their last outing.
That result means that Barcelona needs to win away against Bayern Munich should Benfica defeat Dynamo Kyiv in the other group game.
The players departed the Catalan capital and arrived in Germany on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Speaking to the Barcelona website ahead of the game, veteran Brazilian defender Dani Alves gave his thoughts.
He said, “The game tomorrow? It’s a difficult scenario but the challenges are for people who are not afraid. We are Barça and we are dependent on ourselves.”
Striker Memphis Depay also gave an analysis of what to expect describing the game as a final.
He said, "It's our last chance to progress to the knock-outs, it's like a final."
"We have to mentally prepare ourselves to give our all and get the result."
Barcelona takes on Bayern Munich in one of the biggest games to end the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, December 8, 2021.
