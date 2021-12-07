Champions League: Barcelona stars arrive Germany for 'final' showdown with Bayern Munich [Photos]

The Spanish La Liga side suffered a setback in their quest to advance to the Champions League knock-out stages after a 0-0 draw against Portuguese outfit Benfica in their last outing.

Pulse Nigeria

That result means that Barcelona needs to win away against Bayern Munich should Benfica defeat Dynamo Kyiv in the other group game.

The players departed the Catalan capital and arrived in Germany on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Speaking to the Barcelona website ahead of the game, veteran Brazilian defender Dani Alves gave his thoughts.

Pulse Nigeria

He said, “The game tomorrow? It’s a difficult scenario but the challenges are for people who are not afraid. We are Barça and we are dependent on ourselves.”

Striker Memphis Depay also gave an analysis of what to expect describing the game as a final.

He said, "It's our last chance to progress to the knock-outs, it's like a final."

Pulse Nigeria

"We have to mentally prepare ourselves to give our all and get the result."