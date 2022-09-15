UCL

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

With the draw, Chelsea are now at the base of Group E with just one point from two of their six available matches in the group stage.

graham-potter
graham-potter

After watching his side squander a lead and two points in his debut as Chelsea boss, Graham Potter has now reacted to the result.

Recommended articles

The London club opened the scoring thanks to Raheem Sterling who scored early in the second half before RB Salzburg got on level terms in the 75th minute following a Noah Okafor goal.

With the draw, Chelsea are now at the base of Group E with just one point from two of their six available matches in the group stage.

Here are five things, based off Potter's post match reactions, Chelsea fans can learn of their new manager.

"They’ve acted really well - professional, honest and responsible so from an effort perspective it was absolutely 100 per cent there. The quality to get there often was good but we just lacked that little bit to get the second goal."

"We can’t lie, it’s not the position we want to be in but we have to respond. It’s going to be a tough group but there’s enough quality in the team and the squad that we can respond and we have to look forward to those games."

"Raheem is really good at attacking a back-line and scored a fantastic goal, I thought he was really good in the game."

"We got Raheem into some good one-v-one situations, especially in the first half. They got some good blocks in but we scored a good goal."

Raheem Sterling scored for Chelsea in their draw with RB Salzburg
Raheem Sterling scored for Chelsea in their draw with RB Salzburg Twitter

"They gave everything. We’ve only got one point so we’re disappointed with that but I was very proud with how they acted today. It’s not been easy for them either with a change in coach and all that comes with that but their response has been brilliant.

“It’s always irritating when you concede. Overall, the defensive performance was quite good. The little details we have to improve. First game, it’s not been easy for the boys, they’ve responded well to us. It’s not the result we wanted, it’s a point we have to take it. We will get better.”

Chelsea's next set of Group E fixtures will be a double-header against AC Milan.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Pogba's brother arrested over €13 million blackmail attempt

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen gave a lucky fan ₦100k

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

5 things Graham Potter's comments mean for Chelsea fans despite failure to win debut

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

0 points in 2 games' - Reactions as Benfica shock Juventus

We will get better - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

"We will get better" - Graham Potter apologises for disappointing result in his Chelsea debut

West Brom lose second game of the season after losing Semi Ajayi to injury

West Brom lose second game of the season after losing Semi Ajayi to injury

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Benjamin Mendy

'Not Guilty' - Manchester City's Mendy declared innocent of rape on 19-year-old girl

Osaze (m) in a match for Nigeria against France at the 2014 World Cup

Ex-Super Eagles star Peter Odemwingie picks up a new career

Thomas Tuchel went out for a morning walk on Thursday following his shock sacking 24 hours earlier

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack