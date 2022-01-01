Fabregas leads VAR outburst over controversial Manchester City penalty against Arsenal

Damola Ogungbe
Arsenal lost 2-1 to Manchester City on New Year's Day through a controversial Bernardo Silva penalty and a last-gasp Rodri goal

VAR was at the centre of the controversy as Arsenal lost 2-1 to Manchester City on New Year's Day (Colorsport/IMAGO)

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas is at the forefront of the backlash against the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in Saturday's Manchester City 2-1 victory over Arsenal. The 34-year-old midfielder tagged the decision to award City a second-half penalty as 'terrible.'

Arsenal were proactive in attack against Pep Guardiola's City side, taking a deserved lead in the first half through Bukayo Saka's well-struck goal. The Gunners seemed to be on top of the league leaders until two major decisions went against them, resulting in throwing away their one-goal lead.

A VAR review adjudged that Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva in the penalty box, despite centre referee Stuart Attwell initially waving off Silva's penalty appeal.

However, Fabregas took exception to the decision, stating on Twitter that such was never a penalty whilst reiterating that Silva was already on the way down when contact was made.

Fabregas was critical of the VAR decision to award City a penalty against Arsenal ece-auto-gen

The Spaniard said in a series of tweets: "That’s never a pen. Terrible decision. He was already falling. How football can change in a space of 5’. Incredible."

Arsenal were gallant in defeat despite playing without manager Mikel Arteta who is in isolation due to a positive coronavirus test. The Gunners maintain their Top 4 spot despite losing against the Citizens and are next in action against Liverpool on Thursday, January 6 for the first-leg of their EFL Cup semifinal fixture.

Manchester City are now 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League AFP

City opened up an 11-point gap at the top of the table over Chelsea with their grueling win over Arsenal. Saturday's game was their 11th straight victory in the league since losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace in late October.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

