Fabregas leads VAR outburst over controversial Manchester City penalty against Arsenal

Arsenal were proactive in attack against Pep Guardiola's City side, taking a deserved lead in the first half through Bukayo Saka's well-struck goal. The Gunners seemed to be on top of the league leaders until two major decisions went against them, resulting in throwing away their one-goal lead.

VAR drama in Arsenal Vs. City

A VAR review adjudged that Granit Xhaka had fouled Bernardo Silva in the penalty box, despite centre referee Stuart Attwell initially waving off Silva's penalty appeal.

However, Fabregas took exception to the decision, stating on Twitter that such was never a penalty whilst reiterating that Silva was already on the way down when contact was made.

The Spaniard said in a series of tweets: "That’s never a pen. Terrible decision. He was already falling. How football can change in a space of 5’. Incredible."

Manchester City rumble on with 11th straight victory

Arsenal were gallant in defeat despite playing without manager Mikel Arteta who is in isolation due to a positive coronavirus test. The Gunners maintain their Top 4 spot despite losing against the Citizens and are next in action against Liverpool on Thursday, January 6 for the first-leg of their EFL Cup semifinal fixture.

