Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and Zambian striker Fashion Sakala put on a show as Rangers held rivals Celtic to a 1-1 draw in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.
The Rangers' young player of the year had an impactful and colossal outing in defense to help the Gers earn a share of the spoils at Celtic Park.
He won 100% of his tackles, one aerial duel, five duels, made one interception, three recoveries, and was fouled three times at the heart of the Rangers defense.
A lively second half saw Zambian star Sakala score the decisive equaliser in the 67th minute to cancel out Jota's first-half strike for Celtic.
The brilliant Sakala almost won it late on with an incredible solo run but his effort came agonisingly off the post.
Aribo's striker audition for Rangers goes wrong
Meanwhile, while Bassey had a lovely performance for Rangers at the back, his compatriot, Joe Aribo, had a quiet afternoon for the visitors at Celtic Park.
Aribo started at centre forward with first-choice strikers Alfredo Morelos missing due to an injury.
However, despite a recent turnaround in form for the 26-year-old attacking midfielder, his audition didn't go as planned after he failed to attempt a single shot for just over an hour he was on the pitch before he was substituted.
What the result means
After the Old Firm derby ended in a share of the spoils, the Rangers are now just four Celtic points away from handing over the Scottish Premier League title to their fierce rivals.
Celtic currently lead the SPL table and need just a win and draw to reclaim their lost crown.
They take on Hearts next at the same venue next Saturday, while Aribo and Bassey's Rangers turn their attention to the Europa League semi-final second leg before hosting Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday.
