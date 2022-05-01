SPL

Celtic vs Rangers: The Bassey and Fashion show as Aribo auditions at CF

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Calvin Bassey and Fashion Sakala were impressive as Rangers continued to delay Celtic title celebrations.

Fashion Sakala, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo (inset).
Fashion Sakala, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo (inset).

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey and Zambian striker Fashion Sakala put on a show as Rangers held rivals Celtic to a 1-1 draw in the Old Firm derby on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The Rangers' young player of the year had an impactful and colossal outing in defense to help the Gers earn a share of the spoils at Celtic Park.

He won 100% of his tackles, one aerial duel, five duels, made one interception, three recoveries, and was fouled three times at the heart of the Rangers defense.

A lively second half saw Zambian star Sakala score the decisive equaliser in the 67th minute to cancel out Jota's first-half strike for Celtic.

Calvin Bassey (Twitter/Rangers)
Calvin Bassey (Twitter/Rangers) Pulse Nigeria

The brilliant Sakala almost won it late on with an incredible solo run but his effort came agonisingly off the post.

Meanwhile, while Bassey had a lovely performance for Rangers at the back, his compatriot, Joe Aribo, had a quiet afternoon for the visitors at Celtic Park.

Aribo started at centre forward with first-choice strikers Alfredo Morelos missing due to an injury.

Joe Aribo (IMAGO/Revierfoto) (2)
Joe Aribo (IMAGO/Revierfoto) (2) Pulse Nigeria

However, despite a recent turnaround in form for the 26-year-old attacking midfielder, his audition didn't go as planned after he failed to attempt a single shot for just over an hour he was on the pitch before he was substituted.

ALSO READ: HOW ARIBO IS PLOTTING LEIPZIG'S FALL

After the Old Firm derby ended in a share of the spoils, the Rangers are now just four Celtic points away from handing over the Scottish Premier League title to their fierce rivals.

Fashion Sakala
Fashion Sakala Pulse Nigeria

Celtic currently lead the SPL table and need just a win and draw to reclaim their lost crown.

They take on Hearts next at the same venue next Saturday, while Aribo and Bassey's Rangers turn their attention to the Europa League semi-final second leg before hosting Dundee United at Ibrox on Sunday.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Bonucci's brace keeps Juventus Champions league spot on lock with win over Venezia

    Birthday boy Bonucci condemns Okereke's Venezia to 7th straight defeat

  • Fashion Sakala, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo (inset).

    Celtic vs Rangers: The Bassey and Fashion show as Aribo auditions at CF

  • Gernot Rohr (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

    Gernot Rohr confirms his interest in the vacant Eagles managerial position

Recommended articles

Birthday boy Bonucci condemns Okereke's Venezia to 7th straight defeat

Birthday boy Bonucci condemns Okereke's Venezia to 7th straight defeat

Celtic vs Rangers: The Bassey and Fashion show as Aribo auditions at CF

Celtic vs Rangers: The Bassey and Fashion show as Aribo auditions at CF

Gernot Rohr confirms his interest in the vacant Eagles managerial position

Gernot Rohr confirms his interest in the vacant Eagles managerial position

'Congratulations to the team' - Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

'Congratulations to the team' - Tennis legend Rafael Nadal celebrates Real Madrid's La Liga triumph

Cassano: I won't watch any Barcelona game if they sign Lukaku

Cassano: I won't watch any Barcelona game if they sign Lukaku

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Watch Super Eagles stars Osimhen, Chukwueze and Simon score for their clubs

Trending

WAFU CUP

'How is he less than 20-year-old? 'Nigerians react to Flying Eagles players called up by Ladan Bosso

Reactions to Flying Eagles players called by Ladan Bosso
UCL

Crouch explains why Chukwueze only touched the ball 14 times against Liverpool

Chukwueze was not good as Liverpool beat Villarreal 2-0 at Anfield
UCL

'Reaching the final would be amazing' - Samuel Chukwueze boasts ahead of Villarreal's 'battle' against Liverpool

Samuel Chukwueze talks tough ahead of Liverpool vs Villarreal
TRANSFERS

Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo linked with a move to La Liga, Ligue 1 clubs

Odion Ighalo could leave Saudi Arabia this summer