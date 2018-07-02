Cavani did not tear calf muscle, confirm Uruguay

Pulse.ng logo
Edinson Cavani has not suffered a calf muscle tear, Uruguay said on Monday, increasing the chances that he could play in the World Cup quarter-finals against France.

Edinson Cavani (right) is helped off the pitch by Cristiano Ronaldo during the World Cup last-16 match between Uruguay and Portugal

(AFP)
A team statement said Cavani's fitness would be assessed on a daily basis ahead of Friday's last-eight clash in Nizhny Novgorod.

"A scan was performed on the player Edinson Cavani confirming swelling but no muscle tear," read the statement from the Uruguayan Football Association.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker limped off holding his right calf in the second half of the last-16 clash against Portugal on Saturday, after scoring two superb goals in a 2-1 win.

The striker had said he hoped the injury was "nothing" but the scan gives Uruguay real hope that he can play at least some part in the eagerly awaited clash against France.

Cavani, 31, is PSG's all-time top scorer and forms a fearsome striking partnership with Barcelona's Luis Suarez for his country.

Cavani has scored three goals at this World Cup, also netting in Uruguay's 3-0 win over hosts Russia.

He is recuperating with the rest of the squad at their training camp in Bor, close to Nizhny Novgorod.

On Monday, midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur said Cavani was in good spirits.

