The 28-year-old Belgian striker has endured torrid return to Stamford Bridge this season, having impressed in Italy the previous year.
Cassano: I won't watch any Barcelona game if they sign Lukaku
Italian football legend Antonio Cassano has aimed a brutal dig at the Chelsea striker
The Chelsea striker is currently being linked with a transfer move away from Stamford bridge, with Catalan giants Barcelona, being touted as a possible destination.
Amid Barcelona's links with Chelsea's No. 9, Cassano - who is a former AS Roma and Real Madrid striker, aimed a brutal dig at the Belgian forward.
: "I’m in love with Barca’s philosophy, but if they sign Lukaku I won’t watch a game anymore.
“He can’t play three passes with Chelsea where he has no competition.
"At Barcelona they play 55 before going for goal, how could he do it?", the 39-year-old told Bobo TV as per The Sun.
Barcelona are currently in the transfer market, as they hope to re-inforce their attack next season, having being linked with a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski who's contract expires this June.
Reports also understand that, the Blaugrana could turn their attention to the Blues' Belgian striker should a move for Lewandowski prove unfruitful.
Romelu Lukaku has managed just five Premier League goals in 23 appearances since making his club record-breaking £97.5million move back to Stamford Bridge.
But despite Lukaku's previous form in Serie A, Cassano doesn't seem convinced that he's a player worth watching.
He has added more strikes in the cup games at club level, with his overall tally coming to 12 in 40 appearances at club level.
Last season with Inter Milan he bagged 30 goals in 44 games as Antonio Conte's side won the Scudetto and was the club's highest goalscorer in the campaign.
