Cassano: I won't watch any Barcelona game if they sign Lukaku

The Chelsea striker is currently being linked with a transfer move away from Stamford bridge, with Catalan giants Barcelona, being touted as a possible destination.

Amid Barcelona's links with Chelsea's No. 9, Cassano - who is a former AS Roma and Real Madrid striker, aimed a brutal dig at the Belgian forward.

: "I’m in love with Barca’s philosophy, but if they sign Lukaku I won’t watch a game anymore.

“He can’t play three passes with Chelsea where he has no competition.

"At Barcelona they play 55 before going for goal, how could he do it?", the 39-year-old told Bobo TV as per The Sun.

Barcelona are currently in the transfer market, as they hope to re-inforce their attack next season, having being linked with a move for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski who's contract expires this June.

Reports also understand that, the Blaugrana could turn their attention to the Blues' Belgian striker should a move for Lewandowski prove unfruitful.

Romelu Lukaku has managed just five Premier League goals in 23 appearances since making his club record-breaking £97.5million move back to Stamford Bridge.

But despite Lukaku's previous form in Serie A, Cassano doesn't seem convinced that he's a player worth watching.

He has added more strikes in the cup games at club level, with his overall tally coming to 12 in 40 appearances at club level.