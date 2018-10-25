Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Casillas saves penalty as Porto derail Lokomotiv

Football Casillas saves penalty as Porto derail Lokomotiv

Veteran Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas saved an early penalty as Porto pulled clear at the top of Champions League Group D with a 3-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Porto's Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas saves a penalty kicked by Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Manuel Fernandes play

Porto's Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas saves a penalty kicked by Lokomotiv Moscow midfielder Manuel Fernandes

(AFP)

Veteran Spanish goalkeeper Iker Casillas saved an early penalty as Porto pulled clear at the top of Champions League Group D with a 3-1 win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Wednesday.

Casillas kept out a Manuel Fernandes spot-kick as Moussa Marega, Hector Herrera and Jesus Corona scored for Porto to overcome an Anton Miranchuk strike for Russian champions Lokomotiv.

Porto moved onto seven points from three matches, two ahead of German side Schalke, who played out a goalless draw with Galatasaray in Istanbul.

The visitors conceded a penalty just 10 minutes in when Alex Telles brought down Alexei Miranchuk in the area, but the 37-year-old Casillas parried away the attempt from Fernandes.

Telles then blocked efforts from Alexei Miranchuk and Eder in quick succession, before the latter gave away a penalty to Porto after wrestling Felipe to the ground at a corner.

Marega converted to give Porto the lead on 26 minutes, and a second goal swiftly followed as Mexico international Herrera headed in a cross from his compatriot Corona.

The Miranchuk twins soon combined to halve the deficit as Anton drilled home following an assist from his brother Alexei.

But Corona restored Porto's two-goal cushion on 47 minutes when he took a pass from Yacine Brahimi and hammered the ball into the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Any chance of Lokomotiv rescuing something from the match evaporated when defender Solomon Kverkvelia was sent off with 14 minutes to play after hauling down Herrera.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Iwobi named Man of the Match in Arsenal's 3-1 win over Leicester Citybullet
2 Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy dies in Germanybullet
3 Enugu Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo...bullet

Football

Enyimba
Enyimba out of CAF Confederation Cup, lose 2-1 away to Raja Casablanca
Rafinha (L) deputised for the injured Lionel Messi alongside Philippe Coutinho and Luis Suarez in the Barcelona attack
Football Barcelona triumph without Messi as Dortmund pummel Atletico
Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring Paris Saint-Germain's last-gasp equaliser against Napoli
Football Tuchel faces up to PSG limits after Di Maria rescues draw against Napoli
Rafinha scored the opening goal as Barcelona saw off Inter
Football Barca cruise past Inter without Messi
X
Advertisement