A Confederation of African Football executive committee meeting in Kigali on Saturday chose Moroccan city Casablanca to host the 2020-2021 CAF Champions League final.
Casablanca to stage CAF Champions League final in July
Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca will enjoy home advantage if they reach the CAF Champions League final
The July 17 showpiece of African club football could feature a local side as Wydad Casablanca appear the strongest team in one half of the knockout draw.
The two-time champions forced a 1-1 draw at Mouloudia Alger of Algeria on Friday, making them favourites to reach the semi-finals, where they are likely to meet Kaizer Chiefs of South Africa.
Wydad hammered Chiefs 4-0 when they met in Group C and although the Moroccans lost the second meeting 1-0 they sent a reserve team to South Africa to avoid Covid-19 quarantine restrictions.
The July 10 final of the CAF Confederation Cup -- the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League -- will be staged in Cotonou, the commercial capital of Benin.
Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca, the centrepiece of a multi-sport complex, can accommodate 67,000 spectators while the Stade l'Amitie General Mathieu Kerekoua in Cotonou has a 20,000 capacity.
Egypt was selected to host the first eight-team CAF Women's Champions League tournament during the second half of this year on dates to be announced.
