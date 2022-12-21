ADVERTISEMENT

Carabao Cup: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Newcastle, Leicester, Bournemouth and Wolves managed to avoid defeats in tricky fixtures to advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup

Newcastle United defeated Bournemouth 1-0 to advance to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup
Newcastle United defeated Bournemouth 1-0 to advance to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Newcastle were superior in their clash with Bournemouth to progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. England defender Kieran Trippier was instrumental on his return to action after the World Cup.

The Magpies grabbed the only goal of the game in the 67th minute when Trippier sent in a wicked cross from the right which prompted Bournemouth defender Adam Smith to send a header into his own net.

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui registered his first win in charge of Wolves. However, a 2-0 scoreline slightly flattered the home side against Gillingham.

Sitting rock bottom of the Football League, the Gills should have represented a gentle introduction for Lopetegui but the game was goalless and heading for penalties for 77 minutes until Cheye Alexander gave away a penalty.

Wolves defeated Gillingham 2-0 to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-final
Wolves defeated Gillingham 2-0 to advance to the Carabao Cup quarter-final AFP

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who had come off the bench, slotted home before an injury-time effort from Rayan Ait-Nouri made it safe.

Another Premier League newcomer, Nathan Jones, also squeaked through to the last eight in his first home game at the helm for Southampton.

Having lost 3-1 to Liverpool in his only match before the international break, Jones must have feared the worst when a scrappy goal put third-tier Lincoln ahead after just two minutes thanks to an own-goal from Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

But a brace from Che Adams, one in each half, successfully reversed the deficit.

Leicester City easily defeated League One strugglers MK Dons, winning 3-0.

Leicester City earned a comfortable 3-0 win over MK Dons to advance to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup
Leicester City earned a comfortable 3-0 win over MK Dons to advance to the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup AFP

Youri Tielemans, who was part of the Belgium group stage exit from the World Cup, got the ball rolling after 18 minutes when he slotted home, and Ayoze Perez doubled the lead with a neat piece of control and a smart finish.

The veteran forward Jamie Vardy rounded off the scoring early in the second half, following up on his brace against Newport.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Top 10 Nigerian Sports Personalities of 2022

    PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022

  • NNL

    NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

  • 1994 Super Eagles squad

    FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses

Recommended articles

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 Nigerian Sports personalities of 2022

NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

NNL urges clubs to be professional, inducts 12 new clubs

NWFL Premiership Match day 4 previews

NWFL Premiership Match day 4 previews

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 African player transfers in 2022

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional breaches by FA

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ivan Toney charged with 30 additional breaches by FA

Carabao Cup: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

Carabao Cup: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses

FG gifts 1994 Super Eagles players, others houses

Ronaldo wants in-form Super Eagles star in the Spanish La Liga

Ronaldo wants in-form Super Eagles star in the Spanish La Liga

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports social media reactions

PULSE PICKS: Top 10 sports social media reactions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Obafemi, the latest graduate.

Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award
QATAR 2022

Messi beats Mbappe to World Cup Golden Ball award

Argentna and France will be fighting for the biggest honor in football. Led by their stars, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe

QATAR 2022 Prize Money: How much will Argentina, France receive for getting to final?

Lionel Messi's World Cup post is the most liked post by a sportsman ever on Instagram

QATAR 2022: 'Incredible' Lionel Messi shatters Cristiano Ronaldo's record on Instagram