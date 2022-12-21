Carabao Cup: Round of 16: Newcastle advance as Premier League sides avoid upsets

Newcastle were superior in their clash with Bournemouth to progress to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. England defender Kieran Trippier was instrumental on his return to action after the World Cup.

The Magpies grabbed the only goal of the game in the 67th minute when Trippier sent in a wicked cross from the right which prompted Bournemouth defender Adam Smith to send a header into his own net.

Wolves 2-0 Gillingham

Former Spain and Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui registered his first win in charge of Wolves. However, a 2-0 scoreline slightly flattered the home side against Gillingham.

Sitting rock bottom of the Football League, the Gills should have represented a gentle introduction for Lopetegui but the game was goalless and heading for penalties for 77 minutes until Cheye Alexander gave away a penalty.

AFP

Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, who had come off the bench, slotted home before an injury-time effort from Rayan Ait-Nouri made it safe.

Southampton 2-1 Lincoln

Another Premier League newcomer, Nathan Jones, also squeaked through to the last eight in his first home game at the helm for Southampton.

Having lost 3-1 to Liverpool in his only match before the international break, Jones must have feared the worst when a scrappy goal put third-tier Lincoln ahead after just two minutes thanks to an own-goal from Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

But a brace from Che Adams, one in each half, successfully reversed the deficit.

MK Dons 0-3 Leicester

Leicester City easily defeated League One strugglers MK Dons, winning 3-0.

AFP

Youri Tielemans, who was part of the Belgium group stage exit from the World Cup, got the ball rolling after 18 minutes when he slotted home, and Ayoze Perez doubled the lead with a neat piece of control and a smart finish.