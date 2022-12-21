CARABAO CUP: Manchester United defeat Burnley 2-0 to advance to the quarter-finals

Manchester United hosted Championship side Burnley in the Carabao Cup round of 16, looking to move one step closer to a first major trophy since 2017
Goals from Christian Eriksen and a brilliant solo strike from Marcus Rashford were enough to send Manchester United into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup
Manchester United vs Burnley line-ups
Manchester United: Dubravka, Lindelof, Fernandes, Martial, Rashford, Malacia, Eriksen, Casemiro, Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Garnacho.
Burnley: Peacock-Farrell, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Barnes.
Manchester United vs Burnley first half
Burnley started confidently, moving the ball across the backline and into the midfield comfortably but not threatening the United box.
On the 10-minute mark, Garnacho had a big chance to open the scoring for the Red Devils but Burnley keeper, Peacock Farrell stood firm.
United picked up momentum as the second half progressed and finally opened the scoring through Christian Eriksen.
Right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka managed to get on the end of a diagonal ball from Bruno Fernandes. He extended himself and was able to send it back across the face of goal for Christian Eriksen to slam home.
Just before the break, Dubravka nearly gifted Burnley an equaliser! A weak punch as he tried to clear a cross swung into the box. The ball bounced off Rashford and looped over the head of Dubravka and towards the unguarded net. Casemiro rescued the situation by hooking the ball off the line.
Manchester United vs Burnley second half
Barely 5 minutes into the second half, United nearly doubled their lead. Fernandes on the left wing sent a diagonal ball towards Rashford, Rashford played it inside for McTominay, who opened his body and attempted to steer one into the top right but it flew over.
Marcus Rashford doubled the lead for Manchester United on 57 minutes with an excellent solo goal.
He picked the ball up just inside the Burnley half on the right. He drove at Burnley defender, Jordan Beyer, turning him inside out before firing a low drive across Peacock-Farrell and into the bottom left!
Both sides made substitutions and Burnley tried to find a response but none was forthcoming as the Red Devils controlled the rest of the game. A professional job from United to seal a 2-0 victory
