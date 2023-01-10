ADVERTISEMENT

CARABAO CUP: Manchester United cruise into semi-finals with win over Charlton

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Marcus Rashford scored twice as the Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners over Charlton on a comfortable Carabao Cup evening at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Charlton
Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Charlton

United boss Erik ten Hag sent out a weakened XI for this fixture, with one eye on the 189th Manchester derby at the weekend. He also handed 17-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo his debut from the start.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

United bossed the first-half proceedings and should have been out of sight by half time. Alejandro Garnacho created several chances that went begging.

The Argentine made an opening for Diogo Dalot after cutting inside from the byline, but the defender blazed over from a good position. Garnacho then twice tried to go on his own as he had his marker Sean Clare on toast, first cutting in and then fizzing a shot just wide before a jinking run into the penalty area ended with him dragging a shot wide.

But it was from the right where United forged their 21st-minute opener. They worked the ball well out to Antony, who made space on his preferred left foot and then sent a curling effort past Ashley Maynard-Brewer and into the top corner.

Antony celebrating with teammates after scoring for Manchester United
Antony celebrating with teammates after scoring for Manchester United AFP

Charlton started the second half strongly and their golden opportunity came 76 seconds after the restart as Scott Fraser latched on to Miles Leaburn's flick-on but put his left-footed shot over.

Anthony Elanga had a goal ruled out for a clear offside but it was Charlton who continued to press their illustrious hosts and, such was their impact, Ten Hag introduced Rashford, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen on the hour mark.

Marcus Rashford scores for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford scores for Manchester United AFP

United eventually got the second that made the game safe in the 90th minute as debutant Facundo Pellistri teed up Rashford and the in-form forward added a second after being played through by Casemiro.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Charlton

    CARABAO CUP: Manchester United cruise into semi-finals with win over Charlton

  • Wout Weghorst is closing in on a move to Manchester United

    TRANSFERS: Manchester United reach agreement with Besiktas over Weghorst loan

  • Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Todd Boehly steps down from Chelsea role

Recommended articles

TRANSFERS: Manchester United reach agreement with Besiktas over Weghorst loan

TRANSFERS: Manchester United reach agreement with Besiktas over Weghorst loan

CARABAO CUP: Manchester United cruise into semi-finals with win over Charlton

CARABAO CUP: Manchester United cruise into semi-finals with win over Charlton

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators for Coppa Italia Cup games

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja 5 odds accumulators for Coppa Italia Cup games

Punters, Kings Know When to Stop!…watch Jay Jay Okocha in BetKing’s new responsible gaming film

Punters, Kings Know When to Stop!…watch Jay Jay Okocha in BetKing’s new responsible gaming film

PREMIER LEAGUE: Todd Boehly steps down from Chelsea role

PREMIER LEAGUE: Todd Boehly steps down from Chelsea role

REPORTS: Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend to hook up with former PSG star's ex

REPORTS: Mbappe breaks up with transgender girlfriend to hook up with former PSG star's ex

FIFA WWC: Super Falcons coach targets knockout stage at Women's World Cup

FIFA WWC: Super Falcons coach targets knockout stage at Women's World Cup

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta laments as Arsenal lose out to Chelsea in race for Joao Felix

PREMIER LEAGUE: Arteta laments as Arsenal lose out to Chelsea in race for Joao Felix

TRANSFERS: Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

TRANSFERS: Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Benzema and Zidane won several laurels for Real Madrid together

Real Madrid release statement condemning France Football President's comments on Zidane and Benzema

A career defining move is on the cards for one Crystal Palace player (Shutterstock)

PSG monitoring Eagles star ahead of summer move

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's poor performance against Manchester City has earned him heavy criticism

PREMIER LEAGUE: Ex-Chelsea striker calls Aubameyang ‘embarrassing’ and ‘hopeless’