CARABAO CUP: Manchester United cruise into semi-finals with win over Charlton

Manchester United vs Charlton first half

United bossed the first-half proceedings and should have been out of sight by half time. Alejandro Garnacho created several chances that went begging.

The Argentine made an opening for Diogo Dalot after cutting inside from the byline, but the defender blazed over from a good position. Garnacho then twice tried to go on his own as he had his marker Sean Clare on toast, first cutting in and then fizzing a shot just wide before a jinking run into the penalty area ended with him dragging a shot wide.

But it was from the right where United forged their 21st-minute opener. They worked the ball well out to Antony, who made space on his preferred left foot and then sent a curling effort past Ashley Maynard-Brewer and into the top corner.

Manchester United vs Charlton second half

Charlton started the second half strongly and their golden opportunity came 76 seconds after the restart as Scott Fraser latched on to Miles Leaburn's flick-on but put his left-footed shot over.

Anthony Elanga had a goal ruled out for a clear offside but it was Charlton who continued to press their illustrious hosts and, such was their impact, Ten Hag introduced Rashford, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen on the hour mark.

