CARABAO CUP: Manchester United cruise into semi-final with win over Charlton

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Marcus Rashford scored twice as the Red Devils ran out 3-0 winners over Charlton on a comfortable Carabao Cup evening at Old Trafford

Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Charlton
Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring for Manchester United against Charlton

United boss Erik ten Hag sent out a weakened XI for this fixture, with one eye on the 189th Manchester derby at the weekend. He also handed 17-year-old midfielder Kobbie Mainoo his debut from the start.

United bossed the first-half proceedings and should have been out of sight by half time. Alejandro Garnacho created several chances that went begging.

The Argentine made an opening for Diogo Dalot after cutting inside from the byline, but the defender blazed over from a good position. Garnacho then twice tried to go on his own as he had his marker Sean Clare on toast, first cutting in and then fizzing a shot just wide before a jinking run into the penalty area ended with him dragging a shot wide.

But it was from the right where United forged their 21st-minute opener. They worked the ball well out to Antony, who made space on his preferred left foot and then sent a curling effort past Ashley Maynard-Brewer and into the top corner.

Antony celebrating with teammates after scoring for Manchester United
Antony celebrating with teammates after scoring for Manchester United

Charlton started the second half strongly and their golden opportunity came 76 seconds after the restart as Scott Fraser latched on to Miles Leaburn's flick-on but put his left-footed shot over.

Anthony Elanga had a goal ruled out for a clear offside but it was Charlton who continued to press their illustrious hosts and, such was their impact, Ten Hag introduced Rashford, Casemiro, and Christian Eriksen on the hour mark.

Marcus Rashford scores for Manchester United
Marcus Rashford scores for Manchester United

United eventually got the second that made the game safe in the 90th minute as debutant Facundo Pellistri teed up Rashford and the in-form forward added a second after being played through by Casemiro.

