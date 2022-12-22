CARABAO CUP: Manchester City come out on top against Liverpool in five-goal thriller

The biggest rivalry in English football over recent years returned with Manchester City taking on Liverpool for a chance to move on to the Quarter-final of the Carabao Cup
Manchester City returned to action with a 3-2 win over Liverpool to advance to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup
Manchester City vs Liverpool lineups
Manchester City: Ortega Moreno; Lewis, Akanji, Laporte, Ake; Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Gundogan; Mahrez, Haaland, Palmer
Liverpool: Kelleher; Milner, Gomez, Matip, Robertson; Elliott, Bajcetic, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho.
Manchester City vs Liverpool first half
Haaland should have scored within the opening 17 seconds. Gundogan split the centre-backs allowing Haaland to go through, Kelleher came out to the edge of the box, forcing the Norwegian to chip him but he sent it well over the empty net.
City started the better team and made their superiority pay after 10 minutes. De Bruyne found space on the left and crossed for Haaland to volley home from eight yards and give the hosts a 1-0 lead.
At the 20-minute mark, Liverpool got themselves back in the game against the run of play. Joel Matip brought the ball forward before slipping it to Milner in the box, allowing him to cross to Carvalho who swept home for the equalizer.
City continued to dominate proceedings but could not take the lead despite a few half chances and both teams went in level at the break
Manchester City vs Liverpool second half
Jurgen Klopp made two changes to start the second half. Fabinho on for Bajcetic and Oxlade-Chamberlain in place of the goalscorer, Carvalho.
Two minutes after the restart, City went in front again. This time, through Mahrez. Rodri lifted the ball to Mahrez on the edge of the box, he took a wonderful first touch and curled the ball into the corner with his left foot. 2-1 to City.
Barely a minute later, Liverpool equalized again. Nunez was too quick for Laporte down the left and slipped the ball across to Salah to tap home for 2-2
City continued to take the game to Liverpool and deservedly went in front again. De Bruyne played a short corner to Palmer, who played it back to his teammate to curl to the back post where Ake was waiting to head across Kelleher and into the corner. 3-2 to City
City went close to increasing their advantage with 10 minutes left but the substitute Jack Grealish, wasted a fine De Bruyne pass by holding on to the ball too long. As the game approached full-time, City continued to dominate possession and slow the tempo. Liverpool could do nothing to turn the tide.
Full time - Manchester City 3-2 Liverpool
