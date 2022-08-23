A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Okoye joined Watford from Sparta Rotterdam this summer, but the Nigerian international had not played for the club until Tuesday night.

Okoye handed Watford rare opportunity

The 22-year-old lost the battle to become Watford's number one to Ian Bachmann, who has played in all of Watford's league games this season.

However, Okoye was handed a chance to impress after Rob Edwards handed him his first start in Watford's Carabao Cup clash against MK Dons.

But it was a debut to forget for him as the lower league side knocked the Hornets out of the competition. Watford went into the game as the favourites as they were the hosts and more superior side.

A losing debut for Okoye with Watford

But MK Dons did not stick to the script as they took the lead in the lead in the 45th minute through Matthew Dennis. The 20-year-old turned home a low cross from Darragh Burns to give MK Dons a half-time lead.

Watford did apply pressure following the restart, but Edwards' men could not find the equaliser. It looked like it was only going to be a matter of time before the home side found an equaliser, but it was Dons that doubled their lead in excellent fashion.

The League One side sealed the victory after Burns' 25-yard rocket flew past Okoye in the 54th minute. For Okoye, it was not the debut he would have wanted, but the Nigerian kept the scoreline respectable.