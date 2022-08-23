A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

The Nigerian goalkeeper played his first game for the Hornets, but it was a night to forget for him.

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals
Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye finally made his debut for Watford, but the Nigerian shot-stopper conceded two goals as the Hornets crashed out of the Carabao Cup following a 2-0 home loss to Milton Keynes Dons.

Okoye joined Watford from Sparta Rotterdam this summer, but the Nigerian international had not played for the club until Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old lost the battle to become Watford's number one to Ian Bachmann, who has played in all of Watford's league games this season.

However, Okoye was handed a chance to impress after Rob Edwards handed him his first start in Watford's Carabao Cup clash against MK Dons.

But it was a debut to forget for him as the lower league side knocked the Hornets out of the competition. Watford went into the game as the favourites as they were the hosts and more superior side.

But MK Dons did not stick to the script as they took the lead in the lead in the 45th minute through Matthew Dennis. The 20-year-old turned home a low cross from Darragh Burns to give MK Dons a half-time lead.

Watford did apply pressure following the restart, but Edwards' men could not find the equaliser. It looked like it was only going to be a matter of time before the home side found an equaliser, but it was Dons that doubled their lead in excellent fashion.

The League One side sealed the victory after Burns' 25-yard rocket flew past Okoye in the 54th minute. For Okoye, it was not the debut he would have wanted, but the Nigerian kept the scoreline respectable.

The former Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper made three saves, including two from inside the box. However, it was not enough to help Watford avoid defeat.

