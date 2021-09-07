RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Cape Verde Vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier

When is the game between Cape Verde and Nigeria and how can I watch?

Super Eagles of Nigeria will go again against Cape Verde on Tuesday
After their 2-0 win over Liberia to kicked off their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Super Eagles of Nigeria will continue on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 with another game against Cape Verde.

In their first away game of the qualifiers, the Super Eagles will face Cape Verde without most of their top players who have been excused of the game because of complications around COVID-19 protocols.

The game which will be played at the Mindelo city of Cape Verde will kick off at 5pm Nigerian time.

No Nigerian TV station will be able to broadcast the game. The only confirmed platforms to watch are Youtube channels of FIFA (FIFA TV) and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF TV).

