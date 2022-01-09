AFCON 2021: Tavares' lone goal helps Cape Verde secure 3 points against hapless Ethiopia

The small island nation were on the front foot from start to finish against Ethiopia, who were not helped by an early red card to centre-back Jared Bayeh.

The win places Cape Verde in pole position to finish in second or third place as they join hosts Cameroon at the top of Group A with three points.

High-pressing attacking play gives Cape Verde edge over Ethiopia

Cape Verde started the game on the front foot, playing a high-press in an attacking 3-4-3 formation.

The Blue Sharks enjoyed most of the early match possession and were immediately on the press whenever they lost the ball to the East Africans.

The Cape Verdeans attacking play got Jared Bayeh in trouble in the 12th minute as the Ethiopian defender made a needless and clumsy challenge in a bid to stop Julio Tavares from going through on goal.

The referee had earlier given Bayeh a yellow card but changed his decision after consulting the side monitor. Jared was sent off being the last man back for the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia.

In response to his team going one man down, Ethiopian coach Wubetu Abate sacrificed midfielder Mohammed Mesud for defender Mignot Debebe in the 14th minute.

Mignot almost scored an own goal in the 27th minute after inadvertently directing a clearance towards his goal but goalkeeper Teklemariam Shanko was alert to claw the ball off the line.

Cape Verde winger Garry Rodrigues was carrying most of his country's attacking threat, flashing a pass across goal in the 33rd minute to force a clearance and then a save from the Ethiopian goalkeeper.

Ethiopia had their first sight of goal in the 39th minute when Abubeker Nasir almost capitalised on a miscommunication between Pico and Cape Verdean goalkeeper Marcio Rosa.

Rosa was brave enough to dive at Abubeker's feet to deny the Ethiopian from directing his effort on goal.

Rodrigues continued to terrorise the Ethiopian defence, sending a crisp shot into the side netting in the 41st minute before being belatedly flagged offside by the linesman.

Rodrigues should have done better a minute later when he shot wide from yet another opening in the Ethiopian defence.

Cape Verde's domination finally paid off in the first minute of added time when Julio Tavares found the back of the net with a header.

Rodrigues picked up the assist with an impressive pullback for the Cape Verdean No. 19 to nod home.

Ethiopia's defence solid despite early red card

Ethiopia started the second half on the front foot, advancing into Cape Verde's penalty area within 65 seconds of the restart.

However, Cape Verde recovered early and continued to pin back Ethiopia with wave after wave of attack.

Rodrigues was at it again in the 50th minute, sending a shot at Shanko's goal but Ethiopia maintained a tight shape to deny the Cape Verdeans an early goal in the second half.

A raft of substitutions punctuated gameplay as both teams continued in like fashion with the second half petering out.

Cape Verde threw men forward in search of a second goal to secure the points while the Ethiopians did not offer much in attack as they were comfortable sitting deep and soaking up the pressure.

Cape Verde's goalkeeper Rosa had to be alert in the 87th minute to snuff out a rare Ethiopian attack as the East Africans looked to nick a point late in the game.

With an eye on the second group game against Burkina Faso, Cape Verde's manager Bubista took off both Garry Rodrigues and Julio Tavares in the 68th and 86th minute respectively to protect his team's best attacking outlets.