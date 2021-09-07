In a scrappy first half, the Super Eagles were caught cold with a through ball before Dylan Tavares fired past Nigerian goalkeeper in the 19th minute.

It took the Super Eagles 10 minutes to net the equalizer with a stroke of luck.

Super Eagles left-back Jamilu Collins put in a cross which the Cape Verde defence made a mess off. The goalkeeper could not handle the ball with Victor Osimhen in the right place to fire home.

The Super Eagles dominated the game afterwards but struggled to create clear cut chances.

They didn't need a chance to get their second goal as Cape Verde conceded an own goal.

Although a long distance from goal, Kenny Rocha Santos decided to play a long ball to his goalkeeper but the ball flew over for an own goal.

The Super Eagles are now top of Group C with six points above Liberia who have three points.