Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Canouse goal lifts D.C. United to win, MLS playoff position

Football Canouse goal lifts D.C. United to win, MLS playoff position

Russell Canouse's 86th-minute header lifted D.C. United to a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas Saturday and into MLS Cup playoff position with three matches remaining.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A general view of Audi Field , the home stadium for the DC United, in Washington, DC play

A general view of Audi Field , the home stadium for the DC United, in Washington, DC

(GETTY/AFP/File)

Russell Canouse's 86th-minute header lifted D.C. United to a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas Saturday and into MLS Cup playoff position with three matches remaining.

D.C. United stretched their unbeaten streak to seven matches and moved a point ahead of Montreal into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a game in hand over the Impact.

Dallas remained atop the tight Western Conference despite seeing their six game unbeaten run end.

Dallas lead second-place Los Angeles FC by one point, and both teams will play third-placed Sporting Kansas City over their final two games.

Wayne Rooney, the former England captain whose arrival in July has sparked D.C.'s late-season surge, had perhaps the best of the team's chances prior to Canouse's goal.

But his shot in the opening minutes went wide, and his curling, long-range free kick just over an hour in was saved by diving Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

Rooney's free kick from the sideline in the 86th led to a shot by Canouse that bounced off the crossbar. The midfielder got a second chance and his header made it over the line for his first Major League Soccer goal.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Hazard, Nuno, Sturridge win Premier League monthly awardsbullet
2 Nigeria Vs Libya: Time and where to watch AFCON 2019 qualifierbullet
3 Ighalo scores hat-trick as Super Eagles beat Libya 4-0 in 2019...bullet

Football

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles
Has Ighalo been forgiven? Twitter Nigeria reacts to Super Eagles 4-0 win over Libya
Germany's head coach Joachim Loew is under increasing pressure
Football Dutch defeat piles pressure on Loew and misfiring Germany
Teboho Mokoena scored with a header as South Africa thrashed Seychelles
Football Ighalo hat-trick for Nigeria, Fajr rescues Morocco
Under pressure: Germany coach Joachim Loew sees his team lose to the Netherlands
Football Netherlands hammer Germany to increase pressure on Loew
X
Advertisement